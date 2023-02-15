HABITAT FOR HUMANITY AND DEKRA PARTNER TO PROMOTE SAFETY IN THE WORKPLACE

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA North America announced today it is partnering with Habitat for Humanity International to promote workplace safety. As a leader in safety consulting and leadership development, DEKRA's consulting practice will provide pro-bono training services to Habitat for Humanity's U.S. affiliates.

DEKRA kicked off its engagement with Habitat at nine ReStore locations across the U.S. and is expected to expand services to additional locations throughout 2023. Habitat ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers selling new and gently used items and are independently owned and operated by local Habitat affiliates. Sales from donated items help to fund Habitat construction projects in local communities.

"By using lessons learned from decades of experience building safety culture in the workplace, we will be able to support Habitat in making the workplace safer for everyone. We are passionate about this work and excited to introduce the first step of this ongoing partnership between our organizations," said Matthew Morrison, senior vice president at DEKRA North America.

DEKRA will provide training that focuses on workers' attention to critical safety behavior and ability to identify and control exposures where hazards and people intersect by using safety observations, feedback, recognition, and coaching. During the program pilot, DEKRA conducted safety observations and provided feedback to ReStore leadership. DEKRA consultants will partner directly with Habitat ReStores and use a science-based training approach to strengthen operations and ensure safer workplaces for employees, volunteers, and consumers.

"We are thrilled to have the support of DEKRA," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "Habitat ReStores play a pivotal role in our efforts to build affordable homes around the world. We are eager to see what ReStore staff and volunteers will learn through DEKRA to help improve operational efficiency, promote safer working environments, and help make the ReStore experience enjoyable for customers."

About DEKRA North America

DEKRA North America protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA's consulting practice takes a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety and mitigating risk as a partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utility, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. DEKRA NORTH AMERICA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with nearly 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

