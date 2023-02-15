Elsmere Education Names Dan Janick As New Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsmere Education Inc, a certified B corp that enables universities to serve non-traditional learners, today announced that Dan Janick has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer. Janick is an accomplished executive who brings over 30 years of leadership experience with founder-led companies. Janick previously served in executive roles with Academic Analytics, LLC, a SaaS solutions provider helping universities assess, grow and promote their academic research activities, and SignalPath, LLC, a SaaS solutions provider serving the clinical research market.

"We've already transformed the lives of thousands of students and I'm excited to lead the impact in the years ahead."

"Dan brings a wealth of expertise to lead Elsmere in our next chapter", said Justin McMorrow, Founder. "With his previous experience leading higher education and technology companies, he is perfectly positioned to help us launch our new Education Process as a Service (EPaaS) solution. Dan embraces Elsmere's values-driven culture, which universities value more than ever as they seek partners to help them navigate new frontiers in higher education."

Elsmere Education has a distinguished track record in offering enablement services to higher education institutions, including marketing, enrollment, retention and online course development. Building on this experience, Elsmere is now offering its proven process, technology ecosystem and analytics platform in a subscription format referred to as EPaaS, which allows for institutions to build internal capacity more efficiently.

"Elsmere's mission is to unlock the power of learning and transform the lives of students, and I will continue to lead the company with our values as our core foundation," said Janick. "Under Justin's leadership the last 10 years, we've already transformed the lives of thousands of students, and I'm excited and honored to lead the Elsmere team in extending the company's impact in the years ahead."

Justin McMorrow, the company's founder, will transition to the Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will also lead Elsmere Advisory Services, a new affiliate that provides strategic consulting and operational assistance to help colleges and universities reach more students.

Elsmere Education is a certified B corp that enables universities to serve non-traditional students. With a focus on internal capacity building and transparency, Elsmere provides universities ownership and visibility over every decision and accelerates institutional success through a range of enablement solutions including marketing, enrollment, student success, strategy and curated technology solutions. https://elsmereeducation.com/

