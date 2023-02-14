CASETiFY Makes Its NYFW Debut with PRIVATE POLICY New York

The collaborative partnership takes to the runway with exclusive accessories made to match this season's trending designs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading global lifestyle brand CASETiFY made its fashion week debut partnering with New York fashion label PRIVATE POLICY New York to feature its signature accessories as a part of the brand's New York Fashion Week runway show on February 12th. PRIVATE POLICY's latest collection, titled "We Are All Animals," saw three looks paired with CASETiFY's Impact Case series for the Samsung Z Flip4 and the brand's phone straps sported by models as they walked down the runway.

LOOK 1: Denim Checker PrintCASETiFY Impact Case, Snake Chain - Silver, Blue Upcycled Checkered Drawstring Oversize Hoodie, BlueButton-Front Patched Straight Leg Denim Jeans. credit: Randy Brooks (PRNewswire)

PRIVATE POLICY, known for collections that follow a social topic each season, this year debuted a lineup titled "We Are All Animals," highlighting endangered species awareness -- seeking to learn about sustainability, diversity, and community value from nature. From the twenty-one piece collection, CASETiFY's Impact Case and an assortment of leather and chain-link phone straps were seen on three unique looks designed with prints found within this season's collection - a faux fur checker print, denim checker print, and this season's motif "We Are All Animals". Each case featured on the runway was made with Re/CASETiFY materials, the brand's phone case upcycling program, further supporting PRIVATE POLICY's pursuit of sustainability in fashion.

"We are thrilled to have CASETiFY be a part of NYFW, highlighting that your phone case is truly an expression of one's personality and an important extension of your everyday outfit", said CEO and Co-Founder Wes Ng. "We are also excited to be collaborating with PRIVATE POLICY, a like-minded brand who is committed to bringing further awareness to the importance of sustainability in all industries."

"We could not be more excited to be CASETiFY's first ever high fashion collaborators, as they're really the best mobile accessories maker there is," said PRIVATE POLICY designers Siying Qu and Haoran Li. "We create all of our accessories with intention, and we knew CASETiFY does as well, so we felt confident in our partnership the entire time - and it's just a happy coincidence that this season's collection focuses on sustainability… CASETiFY is already using upcycled materials!"

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About PRIVATE POLICY New York

PRIVATE POLICY is a New York-based inclusive brand dedicated to bringing the city's rebellious style and fierce free spirit to the world. Our design process is modeled after newspaper outlets by focusing on one social-political topic each season, such as bringing awareness to enslaved fishermen issues in the SS17 collection, discussing human's relationship with money in FW19, and uncovering the dark side of American Big Pharma in FW20. With sustainability as the constant pursuit, we believe fashion is our outlet to express diversity, build community and inspire meaningful conversations. We design for people who heart fashion and mind the world.

The creative directors, Haoran Li and Siying Qu are nominated as Fashion Group International Rising Star, listed on Forbes China 30 under 30, winners of the GQ China Present award, became finalists of CFDA / VOGUE Fashion Fund in 2019, and recently were announced the winners of Lane Crawford Global Creative Callout 2020. For more information, visit privatepolicyny.com.

LOOK 2: We Are All AnimalsCASETiFY Impact Case, Metal Chain Phone Strap - Silver, Lavender “We Are All Animals” Baby Animals Graphic Button-Down Cargo Shirt, Lavender Denim Skirt Pants. credit: Randy Brooks (PRNewswire)

LOOK 3: Faux Fur Checker PrintCASETiFY Impact Case, Metal Chain Phone Strap - Silver, Black Oversized Cargo-Pocket Hooded Puffer Jacket, Black Denim Maxi Skirt. credit: Randy Brooks (PRNewswire)

