betPARX® Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- betPARX announced the launch of mobile sports betting in the state of Ohio via its partnership with the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the PGA TOUR. Sports fans in Ohio can download and wager via the betPARX sportsbook app for iOS, Android or on desktop.

"We are thrilled to align with betPARX and to provide sports fans throughout the State of Ohio the opportunity to download the betPARX app and start placing bets on all sports. betPARX, the Memorial and the PGA TOUR have worked within the guidelines set by the Ohio Casino Control Commission to provide a safe, secure and enjoyable betting platform. And the betPARX app will provide Memorial fans and patrons a new experience when the top players compete during the week of May 29th," said Dan Sullivan, executive director of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

For the second year in a row, betPARX is recognized as the exclusive mobile sports betting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament, which is hosted annually at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and will be conducted during the week of May 29th – June 4th, 2023. Once again, betPARX plans to offer branded fan experiences during the Memorial Tournament week at what has continued to be recognized as one of the leading tournaments on the PGA TOUR since its inception in 1976.

"betPARX is thrilled to announce its mobile sports betting debut in Ohio. betPARX is one of the leaders in mobile betting and iGaming in North America and leverages superb technology, products and best Ohio marketing promotions. We are excited to partner with the PGA TOUR and the Memorial Tournament to offer a fast, easy and fun experience for sports fans," said Matthew Cullen, Senior Vice President of Sports for betPARX.

Last spring following the State of Ohio's passage of sports wagering legislation, betPARX, one of the nation's leading mobile sportsbook operators, was named an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

betPARX sportsbook brings its first in class mobile betting experience to the passionate sports fans of Ohio. betPARX will enable fans across the Buckeye state to wager on golf, pro and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, MMA, tennis and soccer. The betPARX sportsbook is safe, secure, and easy to use with a variety of betting and payment options for customers. To celebrate the betPARX launch in Ohio, new users will receive a special welcome offer. New users who place a $10+ sports bet will receive $125 in Sports Bonuses if the guest wins their first wager. In addition, and for a limited time, all new users who register a verified account with betPARX OH sportsbook will be entered automatically into a drawing where one new user will win a $25 Sports Bonuses bet every week for 5 years.

For details on how to download the betPARX sportsbook app for iOS, Android or desktop please visit www.betparx.com .

Gambling problem? call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in OH. Terms and conditions apply. Offered by Parx Interactive Ohio Inc. See site for details.

About betPARX

betPARX is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment and features retail sports betting with a 7,500 square foot world-class sportsbook at Parx Casino. betPARX operates best-in-class iGaming and online/mobile first sports betting products in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and Ohio. For more information on betPARX visit www.betparx.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada.

Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories. The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM , the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook , Instagram (in Facebook , Spanish , Korean and Japanese ), LinkedIn , TikTok , Twitter (in English and Spanish ), WeChat , Weibo , Toutiao , Douyin and LINE .

About the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is held annually at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. The Tournament, founded and hosted by Jack Nicklaus, is conducted each year with three goals in mind: to honor the memory of individuals living and deceased who have distinguished themselves in the game of golf; to showcase the world's best golfers competing on one of the most challenging venues in the world for the enjoyment of spectators; and to benefit many Greater Columbus Charities in alliance with the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Eat.Learn.Play. and numerous other local organizations. For more information, visit www.thememorialtournament.com or call 614-889-6700.

