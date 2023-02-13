Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Blackbaud Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago

Full Year 2022 Total Revenue Exceeded $1 Billion with 14% Growth; Full Year 2022 Financial Results Met or Exceeded Guidance; Blackbaud Announces Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance with Substantial Margin Expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"2022 was a year of substantial progress," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "We proactively took steps throughout the year to better position the company, manage it efficiently and effectively in a weakened economy, and drive profitability, cash flow and improvement on Rule of 40. Revenue surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time in our company history, and we achieved 14% revenue growth year over year. Looking ahead, we are building on the strong execution in 2022 and remain focused on driving efficiencies and improvements across the business as we progress along our Rule of 40 journey. At the midpoint of our full year 2023 financial guidance ranges, we anticipate organic revenue growth at constant currency of 4%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% and Rule of 40 at constant currency of roughly 34%, up five points versus last year. We are confident in our outlook with plans in place to achieve substantial performance acceleration as the year progresses and deliver significant, enhanced shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

  • GAAP total revenue was $274.8 million, up 10.8%, with $265.2 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 11.1%.
  • Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 1.3%.
  • GAAP loss from operations was $15.5 million, inclusive of security incident-related costs, net of insurance recoveries of $26.5 million, with GAAP operating margin of (5.7)%, a decrease of 300 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $54.9 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 20.0%, an increase of 20 basis points.
  • GAAP net loss was $21.3 million, with GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.41, down $0.26 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $36.0 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.68, down $0.07 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $67.9 million, up $7.2 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.7%, an increase of 20 basis points.
  • GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $14.1 million, a decrease of $29.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $7.6 million, a decrease of $24.3 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin of 2.8%, a decrease of 1,010 basis points.

"We had a solid end to a strong 2022, meeting or exceeding full year financial guidance across revenue, profitability and adjusted free cash flow," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "For the full year 2022, Rule of 40 at constant currency was 29%, a two-point improvement over 2021. We drove strong cash generation throughout the year and will continue to rapidly deleverage in the near term. In 2023, we expect an acceleration in our financial performance as the year progresses, starting with meaningful improvement in the second quarter. We remain intently focused on managing costs and delivering substantial margin expansion and earnings potential with actions under management control. We will continue to drive operational execution across our business that we believe will accelerate Rule of 40 as the year progresses, giving further confidence in our ability to reach 40% in the next few years."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Blackbaud was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. Blackbaud is one of 500 companies on the list, which highlights leaders in corporate responsibility, spanning 14 industries.
  • Blackbaud appointed two new directors to its board. Yogesh K. Gupta, president and CEO, Progress Software Corporation, and Rupal S. Hollenbeck, chief commercial officer, Check Point Software Technologies, joined Blackbaud's board of directors. In addition, Timothy Chou, Ph.D., and Joyce M. Nelson retired from the Blackbaud board.
  • Blackbaud named Chad Anderson chief accounting officer. Prior to this role, Anderson served Blackbaud as senior vice president and corporate controller.
  • Blackbaud supported bold technology innovation through its Social Good Startup Program. Startups in the 2022 program recently visited Blackbaud's world headquarters in December for an annual showcase, sharing their ideas on ways to impact the social good community. Additionally, Blackbaud welcomed its six newest members to the Social Good Startup Program with the January 2023 cohort.
  • Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni was named to Charleston Business Magazine's 50 Most Influential Hall of Fame, making the list of 50 Most Influential People for the fifth year.
  • Blackbaud was honored as a Leading Employer by Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work Awards and RippleMatch's 2023 Campus Forward Awards.
  • Blackbaud announced a major gift to support diversity, equity and inclusion globally in partnership with five organizations in each of the regions it operates.

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Full-Year 2022 Results Compared to Full-Year 2021 Results:

  • GAAP total revenue was $1.1 billion, up 14.1%, with $1.0 billion in GAAP recurring revenue, up 14.9%.
  • Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 4.0%.
  • GAAP loss from operations was $28.5 million, with GAAP operating margin of (2.7)%, a decrease of 540 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $202.6 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 19.1%, a decrease of 250 basis points.
  • GAAP net loss was $45.4 million, with GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.88, down $1.00 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $140.4 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.69, down $0.35 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $262.6 million, up $16.5 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.8%, a decrease of 170 basis points.
  • GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $203.9 million, a decrease of $9.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $153.7 million, a decrease of $14.6 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 14.5%, a decrease of 360 basis points.

Financial Outlook
Blackbaud today announced its 2023 full year financial guidance:

  • Non-GAAP revenue of $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.5% to 30.5%
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.30 to $3.60
  • Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $170 million to $190 million

Included in its 2023 full year financial guidance are the following assumptions:

  • Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 20%
  • Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $40 million to $44 million
  • Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of approximately 53 million to 54 million
  • Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be in the range of approximately $65 million to $75 million, including approximately $55 million to $65 million of capitalized software and content development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the previously disclosed Security Incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident"). Total costs related to the Security Incident exceeded the limit of our insurance coverage during the first quarter of 2022. For full year 2023, Blackbaud currently expects net cash outlays of $25 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. In line with the company's policy, all associated costs due to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, are expensed as incurred. Please refer to the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Blackbaud's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details

What:

Blackbaud's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

When:

February 14, 2023

Time:

8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Live Call:

1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada)

Webcast:

Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage



About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact


Media Contact


IR@blackbaud.com


media@blackbaud.com






Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks
All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. In addition, and in order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud now uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow provide useful measures of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software and content development costs; stock-based compensation; employee severance; acquisition and disposition-related costs; restructuring and other real estate activities; costs, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident; and impairment of capitalized software development costs.

Blackbaud, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$           31,691

$           55,146

Restricted cash

702,240

596,616

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,318 and $11,155 at December 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively

102,809

102,726

Customer funds receivable

249

977

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

81,654

95,506

Total current assets

918,643

850,971

Property and equipment, net

107,426

111,428

Operating lease right-of-use assets

45,899

53,883

Software and content development costs, net

141,023

121,377

Goodwill

1,050,272

1,058,640

Intangible assets, net

635,136

698,052

Other assets

94,304

77,266

Total assets

$      2,992,703

$      2,971,617

Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable

$           42,559

$           22,067

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

86,002

100,096

Due to customers

700,860

594,273

Debt, current portion

18,802

18,697

Deferred revenue, current portion

382,419

374,499

Total current liabilities

1,230,642

1,109,632

Debt, net of current portion

840,241

937,483

Deferred tax liability

125,759

148,465

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

2,817

4,247

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

44,918

53,386

Other liabilities

4,294

1,344

Total liabilities

2,248,671

2,254,557

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 67,814,044 and
66,165,666 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

68

66

Additional paid-in capital

1,075,264

968,927

Treasury stock, at cost; 14,745,230 and 14,182,805 shares at December 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively

(537,287)

(500,911)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,938

6,522

Retained earnings

197,049

242,456

Total stockholders' equity

744,032

717,060

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      2,992,703

$      2,971,617

Blackbaud, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
December 31,


Years ended
December 31,

2022

2021


2022

2021

Revenue






Recurring

$        265,173

$        238,584


$     1,011,733

$        880,850

One-time services and other

9,584

9,307


46,372

46,890

Total revenue

274,757

247,891


1,058,105

927,740

Cost of revenue






Cost of recurring

125,300

111,680


463,449

390,803

Cost of one-time services and other

10,183

12,379


41,940

52,392

Total cost of revenue

135,483

124,059


505,389

443,195

Gross profit

139,274

123,832


552,716

484,545

Operating expenses






Sales, marketing and customer success

57,088

47,366


221,455

186,314

Research and development

38,177

33,606


156,913

124,573

General and administrative

58,895

48,934


199,908

146,262

Amortization

662

553


2,925

2,227

Restructuring


263

Total operating expenses

154,822

130,459


581,201

459,639

(Loss) income from operations

(15,548)

(6,627)


(28,485)

24,906

Interest expense

(9,891)

(3,832)


(35,803)

(18,003)

Other income (expense), net

5

(159)


8,713

180

(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes

(25,434)

(10,618)


(55,575)

7,083

Income tax (benefit) provision

(4,175)

(3,561)


(10,168)

1,385

Net (loss) income

$        (21,259)

$          (7,057)


$        (45,407)

$            5,698

(Loss) earnings per share






Basic

$             (0.41)

$             (0.15)


$             (0.88)

$              0.12

Diluted

$             (0.41)

$             (0.15)


$             (0.88)

$              0.12

Common shares and equivalents outstanding






Basic weighted average shares

51,716,948

46,989,624


51,569,148

47,412,306

Diluted weighted average shares

51,716,948

46,989,624


51,569,148

48,230,438

Other comprehensive income






Foreign currency translation adjustment

7,906

(399)


(16,160)

661

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net of tax

(1,684)

3,602


18,576

8,358

Total other comprehensive income

6,222

3,203


2,416

9,019

Comprehensive (loss) income

$        (15,037)

$          (3,854)


$        (42,991)

$          14,717

Blackbaud, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)



Years ended
December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities



Net (loss) income

$          (45,407)

$             5,698

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

102,369

82,410

Provision for credit losses and sales returns

6,066

11,450

Stock-based compensation expense

110,294

120,379

Deferred taxes

(26,644)

(2,429)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount

2,364

1,570

Other non-cash adjustments

5,676

10,490

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable

(7,340)

(6,525)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

26,235

(2,048)

Trade accounts payable

21,607

(9,670)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(2,386)

(8,190)

Deferred revenue

11,059

10,526

Net cash provided by operating activities

203,893

213,661

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment

(12,289)

(11,664)

Capitalized software and content development costs

(58,774)

(40,489)

Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(20,912)

(419,120)

Cash received in sale of business

6,426

Net cash used in investing activities

(85,549)

(471,273)

Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt

211,000

582,200

Payments on debt

(310,740)

(152,971)

Debt issuance costs

(3,106)

Stock issuance costs

(1,339)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement

(36,376)

(39,404)

Change in due to customers

111,386

(13,464)

Change in customer funds receivable

380

(731)

Purchase of treasury stock

(108,416)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(25,689)

264,108

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(10,486)

297

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

82,169

6,793

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

651,762

644,969

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$         733,931

$         651,762


The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$           31,691

$           55,146

Restricted cash

702,240

596,616

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows

$         733,931

$         651,762

Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
December 31,


Years ended
December 31,

2022

2021


2022

2021

GAAP Revenue

$     274,757

$     247,891


$ 1,058,105

$     927,740







GAAP gross profit

$     139,274

$     123,832


$     552,716

$     484,545

GAAP gross margin

50.7 %

50.0 %


52.2 %

52.2 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Stock-based compensation expense

3,109

5,094


14,436

19,952

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

11,686

8,209


48,492

34,812

Add: Employee severance

1,787


2,135

29

Subtotal

16,582

13,303


65,063

54,793

Non-GAAP gross profit

$     155,856

$     137,135


$     617,779

$     539,338

Non-GAAP gross margin

56.7 %

55.3 %


58.4 %

58.1 %







GAAP (loss) income from operations

$     (15,548)

$       (6,627)


$     (28,485)

$       24,906

GAAP operating margin

(5.7) %

(2.7) %


(2.7) %

2.7 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Stock-based compensation expense

26,635

30,899


110,294

120,379

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

12,348

8,762


51,417

37,039

Add: Employee severance

4,470


5,164

1,510

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(1)

430

2,973


6,135

3,054

Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities

12,515


71

12,102

Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(2)

26,516

494


55,723

1,816

Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs


2,263

Subtotal

70,399

55,643


231,067

175,900

Non-GAAP income from operations

$       54,851

$       49,016


$     202,582

$     200,806

Non-GAAP operating margin

20.0 %

19.8 %


19.1 %

21.6 %







GAAP (loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes

$     (25,434)

$     (10,618)


$     (55,575)

$         7,083

GAAP net (loss) income

$     (21,259)

$       (7,057)


$     (45,407)

$         5,698







Shares used in computing GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share

51,716,948

46,989,624


51,569,148

48,230,438

GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share

$         (0.41)

$         (0.15)


$         (0.88)

$           0.12







Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision

(4,175)

(3,561)


(10,168)

1,385

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations

70,399

55,643


231,067

175,900

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes

44,965

45,025


175,492

182,983

Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(3)

8,993

9,005


35,098

36,597

Non-GAAP net income

$       35,972

$       36,020


$     140,394

$     146,386







Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

52,923,158

48,106,044


52,207,573

48,230,438

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$           0.68

$           0.75


$           2.69

$           3.04



(1)

Includes a $2.0 million noncash impairment of certain intangible assets held for sale during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

(2)

Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 of $57.6 million, which includes approximately $23.0 million in recorded aggregate liabilities for loss contingencies, net of probable insurance recoveries during the same period of $1.9 million and during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of $40.6 million, net of probable insurance recoveries during the same period of $38.7 million. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims and accruals for certain loss contingencies. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program. For full year 2023, we currently expect net pre-tax expense of approximately $20 million to $30 million and net cash outlays of approximately $25 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. In line with our policy, legal fees, are expensed as incurred. As of December 31, 2022, we have recorded approximately $23.0 million in aggregate liabilities for loss contingencies based primarily on recent negotiations with certain governmental agencies related to the Security Incident that we believe we can reasonably estimate. It is reasonably possible that our estimated or actual losses may change in the near term for those matters and be materially in excess of the amounts accrued, but we are unable at this time to reasonably estimate the possible additional loss. There are other Security Incident-related matters, including customer claims, customer constituent class actions and governmental investigations, for which we have not recorded a liability for a loss contingency as of December 31, 2022 because we are unable at this time to reasonably estimate the possible loss or range of loss. Each of these matters could, separately or in the aggregate, result in an adverse judgement, settlement, fine, penalty or other resolution, the amount, scope and timing of which we are currently unable to predict, but could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations, cash flows or financial condition.

(3)

Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended
December 31,


Years ended
December 31,

2022

2021


2022

2021

GAAP revenue

$     274,757

$        247,891


$ 1,058,105

$        927,740

GAAP revenue growth

10.8 %



14.1 %


Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)

27,322


104,378

Less: Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses(2)

(1,527)


(1,877)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments

25,795


102,501

Non-GAAP organic revenue(3)

$     274,757

$        273,686


$ 1,058,105

$     1,030,241

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth

0.4 %



2.7 %








Non-GAAP organic revenue(3)

$     274,757

$        273,686


$ 1,058,105

$     1,030,241

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(4)

3,599


12,313

Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(4)

$     278,356

$        273,686


$ 1,070,418

$     1,030,241

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis

1.7 %



3.9 %








GAAP recurring revenue

$     265,173

$        238,584


$ 1,011,733

$        880,850

GAAP recurring revenue growth

11.1 %



14.9 %


Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)

24,731


93,500

Less: Non-GAAP recurring revenue from divested businesses(2)

(1,510)


(1,858)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments

23,221


91,642

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3)

$     265,173

$        261,805


$ 1,011,733

$        972,492

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth

1.3 %



4.0 %








Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3)

$     265,173

$        261,805


$ 1,011,733

$        972,492

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(4)

3,093


10,914

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue on constant currency basis(4)

$     268,266

$        261,805


$ 1,022,647

$        972,492

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on constant
currency basis

2.5 %



5.2 %




(1)

Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period.

(2)

Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses excludes revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested business with the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods.

(3)

Non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth are calculated.

(4)

To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended
December 31,


Years ended
December 31,

2022

2021


2022

2021

GAAP net (loss) income

$     (21,259)

$          (7,057)


$     (45,407)

$            5,698

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Interest, net

9,053

3,751


34,057

17,611

Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision

(4,175)

(3,561)


(10,168)

1,385

Add: Depreciation(1)

3,444

3,200


14,086

12,686

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

12,348

8,762


51,417

37,039

Add: Amortization of software and content development costs(2)

10,447

8,743


38,975

32,811

Subtotal

31,117

20,895


128,367

101,532

Non-GAAP EBITDA

$         9,858

$          13,838


$       82,960

$        107,230

Non-GAAP EBITDA margin

3.6 %



7.8 %








Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Stock-based compensation expense

26,635

30,899


110,294

120,379

Add: Employee severance

4,470


5,164

1,510

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs

430

2,973


6,135

3,054

Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities

12,515


71

12,102

Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(3)

26,516

494


55,723

1,816

Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs


2,263

Subtotal

58,051

46,881


179,650

138,861

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$       67,909

$          60,719


$     262,610

$        246,091

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin

24.7 %



24.8 %








Rule of 40(4)

25.1 %



27.5 %








Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

67,909

60,719


262,610

246,091

Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(5)

1,326

(294)


6,305

(3,622)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(5)

$       69,235

$          60,425


$     268,915

$        242,469

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis

24.9 %



25.1 %








Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(6)

26.6 %



29.0 %




(1)

During the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2021, we reduced the estimated useful lives of our operating lease right-of-use assets for certain of our office locations we expected to exit. For these same office locations, we also reduced the estimated useful lives of certain facilities-related fixed assets, which resulted in increases in depreciation expense. The accelerated portions of the fixed asset depreciation expense related to these activities of $1.7 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, were presented in the "Restructuring and other real estate activities" line of the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Total depreciation expense was $4.9 million and $14.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2)

Includes amortization expense related to software and content development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.

(3)

See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above.

(4)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above.

(5)

To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

(6)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.

Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)

Years ended
December 31,

2022

2021

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$        203,893

$        213,661

Less: purchase of property and equipment

(12,289)

(11,664)

Less: capitalized software and content development costs

(58,774)

(40,489)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$        132,830

$        161,508

Add: Security Incident-related cash flows, net of insurance

20,864

6,739

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

$        153,694

$        168,247

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)
Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-announces-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-301745594.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.