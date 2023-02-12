Ram Truck Brand Reveals Highly Anticipated All-new, All-electric Ram 1500 REV in 60-Second 'Premature Electrification' Big Game Commercial, Opens Up Online Reservations

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram Trucks reveals its highly anticipated all-new, all-electric Ram 1500 REV in 60-second “Premature Electrification” Big Game commercial and opens up online reservations (PRNewswire)

RamREV.com open to consumers to reserve a place in line to pre-order the all-new, all-electric Ram 1500 REV

The Big Game spot revealing the Ram 1500 REV for the very first time marks the next step in Ram Truck brand's electrified journey seeking to again redefine the pickup truck segment

Jason Jones Ram Truck brand's 60-second television Big Game commercial " Premature Electrification " features actor

In the commercial, Jones humorously addresses potential electrification concerns that may weigh on consumers' minds when purchasing an electric truck

With the future addition of the Ram 1500 REV to the brand's award-winning lineup, the brand will give its owners more choices than ever to meet their individual truck needs, with the intention to deliver the right EV truck at the right time

Consumers can become part of the Ram Revolution, offering a unique and exclusive Rev Insider+ membership program at RamREV.com , today

Rev Insider+ membership program unlocks privileges, including reserving a place in line for pre-ordering, and exclusive access to events, news and information about the future of Ram electrified trucks

The Ram Truck brand unveiled its highly anticipated all-new Ram 1500 REV battery-electric truck for the first time today as part of the brand's Big Game efforts. The commercial also signaled the official opening of customer reservations for a place in line to per-order the truck at RamRev.com.

The 60-second commercial, "Premature Electrification," which will air early in the fourth quarter of tonight's (February 12) game, was released early today across Ram's social media channels. The spot features Emmy-nominated actor Jason Jones ("The Detour," "The Flight Attendant," "The Daily Show") as he addresses head-on some potential electrification anxieties that consumers may have about purchasing an all-electric vehicle, including range, power and payload.

"We created this commercial to speak directly to Ram truck owners and potential truck owners to bring some lighthearted humor to the high-tech, EV conversation, which rightfully takes itself very seriously," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "As we open reservations today for a place in line to pre-order the all-electric Ram 1500 REV, we wanted to directly address any potential concerns about EV truck ownership using an approach that we believe will resonate with our truck-buying consumers. The intent of the spot is to let our buyers know that we have listened to their concerns as part of our dialogue with them over the last several years as we prepare to introduce the all-electric Ram 1500 REV to the market in 2024."

"The Ram brand has redefined the pickup truck segment before, and will once again with its all-new Ram 1500 REV," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers, and the Ram 1500 REV will be the first in a lineup of electrified solutions that will add to our current award-winning truck lineup. We are on an exciting electrification journey that will see Ram push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time."

With reservations opening for a place in line to pre-order the all-electric Ram 1500 REV today, it is paramount for the brand that Ram 1500 REV buyers have the same level of confidence in their Ram truck purchase that they've always held for the brand. As the Ram brand's award-winning lineup expands to include the all-new, all-electric Ram 1500 REV, the brand is giving its owners more choices than ever to fit their individual truck needs, with the intention to deliver the right EV truck at the right time.

In addition to the debut of the all-new, all-electric Ram 1500 REV, the Ram brand kicked off the Rev Insider+ paid membership program. For a one-time $100 refundable fee, the program unlocks privileges that include a chance to reserve a place in line for pre-order and exclusive access to events, news, and information about the Ram 1500 REV (fees are refundable up until the Rev Insider+ paid member is notified by Ram via the email provided at sign up that the Ram 1500 REV has become available for early access pre-order). Consumers can learn more about becoming part of the Ram Revolution today by visiting RamREV.com.

With the first appearance of the all-new, all-electric Ram 1500 REV, "Premature Electrification" continues the Ram Truck brand's electrified journey, redefining the pickup truck segment. Ram's commitment to adding electrification solutions to its portfolio supports the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

"Premature Electrification" was created by the Ram Truck brand in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive and award-winning director Ric Cantor and was produced by Interrogate.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

