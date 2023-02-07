Take A Bite Out of Crime® on McGruff.Org

Preventing crime one click at a time just got easier for parents and kids

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids around the nation can become McGruff the Crime Dog's® sidekick and help him Take A Bite Out Of Crime® at McGruff.org, a new educational site featuring a variety of engaging games and videos.

ncpc.org (PRNewsfoto/National Crime Prevention Counc) (PRNewswire)

McGruff.org empowers kids to become active crime prevention participants in their communities. Teens and tweens will take a front-row seat in games focused on anti-counterfeiting, crime prevention through environmental design, bullying, home safety, and more. Anyone can join McGruff and become a certified Dupe Detective or participate in the #GoForRealChallenge.

"McGruff continues to meet this new generation where they are," said Paul DelPonte, executive director at the National Crime Prevention Council. "Tackling 21st-century crimes takes a 21st-century approach. McGruff knows first-hand how smart these kids are—it is time to put their skills to the test."

Users can engage directly with McGruff and join his mailing list to become an official part of the McGruff crime prevention family – perks include exclusive access to new merchandise, giveaways, and birthday presents.

The site is a one-stop shop for parents, teachers, and kids to learn about crime prevention efforts that can keep communities safe for years to come.

The first phase of the site includes three games, downloadable activity sheets, and easy access to Go For Real TV and classic McGruff Public Service Announcements. To learn more, visit McGruff.org or follow the crime dog on social @McGruffatNCPC (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) and @McGruff_CrimeDog (TikTok).

About the National Crime Prevention Council

The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council is home to McGruff the Crime Dog® and has helped generations of Americans Take A Bite Out Of Crime® through public education campaigns and advocating for public policies to make the U.S. safer. Follow NCPC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram (@McGruffatNCPC), and TikTok (@McGruff_CrimeDog).

Media Contact:

Tatiana Peralta

Communications Manager

tperalta@ncpc.org

954-895-5980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Crime Prevention Council