RedShelf Selects Rob Holland as Company's New President

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf (about.redhself.com), a leader in the EdTech industry, today announced the addition of Rob Holland as its new President. Holland will join the Board of Directors, lead operations and product development for the company. He will report to Greg Fenton, co-founder, and CEO.

As President, Holland will lead the expansion of the platform that is transforming and automating digital course materials delivery across the country with models such as Inclusive Access and Equitable Access.

"The need for a digital-first approach to course materials delivery in higher education is skyrocketing. We will serve that demand by connecting publishers, institutional leaders, faculty, and students with the industry's most capable, seamless end-to-end delivery platform," said Holland, adding, "Every student deserves affordable, accessible, and effective digital course materials by the first day of class."

"As a leader, Rob embodies the RedShelf spirit," said Greg Fenton, CEO of RedShelf. "His entrepreneurial attitude and commitment to innovative execution will only accelerate our company's mission to improve education through technology and deliver a seamless course materials experience to faculty and students."

Holland brings a pioneering outlook and strong track record as an entrepreneur and C-level executive in high growth companies. He has an impressive history of driving growth at venture-backed startup companies and private equity-backed businesses ranging from $10 to $750 million in sales. Most recently, Holland was CEO of Feedback Loop, a unified market intelligence platform that was acquired by DISQO Inc. He has successfully built businesses and grown companies valued at over $1 billion, including Bluecore Inc. and Datalogix, which was acquired by Oracle. Holland has also held leadership positions in product management at The Nielsen Company.

Founded in Chicago in 2012, RedShelf transforms traditional learning materials for over 10,000 publishers and delivers digital content to millions of learners at over 1,800 institutions and businesses. This growth has earned the company recent and ongoing recognition from Crain's Chicago Business, Forbes, Financial Times, and Inc. 5000. RedShelf's software was named Publishing Software of the Year by EdTech Breakthrough and Best of 2021 in the Tech & Learning Awards. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

