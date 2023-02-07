Phoenix Children's Adding 97 Beds at Thomas Campus

Campus-Wide Expansion and Improvement Projects Total 212,000 Square Feet

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric health systems, today announced a series of expansion projects at Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus totaling 212,000 square feet to increase the amount of clinical space, inpatient beds and clinical exam rooms. The campus-wide expansion is part of the health system's long-range plans to meet the healthcare needs of Arizona's burgeoning pediatric population.

"Increasing clinical capacity at our Thomas Campus is more important than ever, especially given the high volume of complex, high-acuity care we provide," said Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO of Phoenix Children's. "As we embark on our 40th year serving the community, I'm proud of our ability to consistently offer the exceptional healthcare families deserve."

The 10th floor of the patient care tower, which was shelled space as part of the tower's completion in 2011, opened on February 1, 2023, with 49 patient beds. Over the next year, Phoenix Children's will open a series of Thomas Campus projects, focused mainly on clinical space, resulting in nearly 100 new patient beds and an additional 60 clinical exam rooms.

Expansion projects on the Thomas Campus include:

10 th and 11 th floor: This buildout creates an additional 88,000 square feet of clinical space including approximately 100 new inpatient beds, patient playrooms and family lounges. Construction began in 2022. The 11 th floor is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024. This will bring the total number of licensed beds at the Thomas Campus to more than 500.

Office building: A three-story office building, slated to fully open early 2024, will provide an additional 94,000 square feet of workspace for Phoenix Children's Medical Group (PCMG).

60 additional exam rooms: By relocating PCMG to the new office building, Phoenix Children's is converting 24,100 square feet to clinical space for approximately 60 new exam rooms in high-demand specialty clinics including neurology, rheumatology and nephrology. Construction is scheduled to be complete by the fall of 2023.

Neurodiagnostic sleep lab: Phoenix Children's is remodeling and expanding its neurodiagnostic sleep lab on the hospital's third floor. The 6,400-square-foot lab will offer eight electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) rooms along with clinical support areas. Construction will be completed in spring 2023.

Parking garage: Construction of the garage will begin in early 2023 and will create up to 670 additional parking spaces for Phoenix Children's growing workforce.

Amid the work at Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, construction continues at new sites of service across the Phoenix metropolitan area. Over the next 18 months, the health system will open Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley and Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus. This work follows several new sites that opened in the last year including Phoenix Children's – Bell Bank Park, a new sports medicine and urgent care clinic at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, as well as sports physical therapy clinics in Avondale and Peoria.

Beyond physical expansion, Phoenix Children's has launched new divisions, is recruiting top clinical and executive leaders and expanding pediatric healthcare services throughout the state – all while being recognized as an employer of choice. To learn about rewarding career opportunities at Phoenix Children's, visit phoenixchildrens.org/careers.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, five pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

