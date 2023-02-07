noosa yoghurt Celebrates The Joy Of Snow Days With Snow Day In-A-Box Giveaway and Grand Prize Winter Trip to Colorado

Snow Day campaign brings back the nostalgic, spontaneous fun of snowy play days

BELLVUE, Colo., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, noosa yoghurt , the premium whole milk yoghurt brand under the Sovos Brands portfolio, is bringing the joyful spontaneity of a snow day to consumers nationwide with a Snow Day In-A-Box prize pack giveaway. One lucky grand prize winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Colorado, home of noosa, for an epic winter weekend.

noosa yoghurt Snow Day (PRNewswire)

Today's virtual world prioritizes business-as-usual productivity over carefree fun, even when winter weather forces us to stay home. Gone are the days of embracing a free day to relax and play when snow starts to fall. Known for its Full On philosophy and indulgently delicious product line of creamy whole milk yoghurt, gelato, and more, noosa is encouraging everyone to revel in the unscheduled, playful bliss of a snowy day.

"At noosa, we are passionate about living life to the fullest and embracing opportunities that allow us to break out of the mundane routine and experience a joyful adventure - even when you're stuck at home on a snowy day," said Clint Mickel, general manager at noosa yoghurt. "By reinstating the nostalgic snow day, we are encouraging our fans permission to embrace the simple pleasures the winter season has to offer."

Beginning Febraury 6th, consumers nationwide can visit noosayoghurt.com/snowday for a chance to receive their very own noosa Snow Day In-A-Box stocked with all of the essentials needed for a day of Full On carefree enjoyment, including custom, cozy noosa gear, limited-edition games and activities, and coupons to redeem their favorite noosa products.

Consumers will also have a chance to enter to win noosa's Snow Day Getaway Sweepstakes, giving one lucky winner a $15,000 all-expenses-paid snow-centric adventure in Colorado! The prize package includes round-trip airfare for the winner and up to three friends or family members, a three-night stay at a charming property, a stipend for booking playful excursions, such as snow tubing or ski passes, and a generous supply of noosa yoghurt and frozen yoghurt gelato to fuel all their snow day fun. For more information and to enter, visit noosayoghurt.com/snowday .

ABOUT NOOSA YOGHURT

noosa yoghurt is the proud maker of velvety yoghurt, gelato, and more – all made with the finest ingredients, such as creamy whole milk, real fruit, and wildflower honey. Offering indulgent deliciousness unlike anything else, noosa's full product line includes yoghurts in a variety of unique flavors, sizes, and formats – from spoonable yoghurts to drinkable real fruit smoothies – and, most recently, frozen yoghurt gelato. All of noosa's full-on tasty products begin with the freshest whole milk. noosa yoghurt is a portfolio brand of Sovos Brands. For more information, please visit www.noosayoghurt.com or follow on Facebook @noosayoghurt , Twitter @noosayoghurt , and Instagram @noosayoghurt .

PRESS CONTACT

noosa@mbooth.com

noosa Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE noosa yoghurt