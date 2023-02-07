MagicBox Announced A Primary Winner of The 2022 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicBox , the flagship digital learning platform from Magic EdTech, has been recognized as a primary winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 in the Primary Education category.

The Tech and Learning Awards of excellence are granted to exceptional educational products that demonstrate flexibility in learning environments, assess mastery of learning and teaching, and promote personalized and equitable learning. MagicBox was selected by a panel of expert judges based on its ability to address and solve the challenges facing education today.

With several awards to its name, MagicBox is gaining recognition as an equitable learning product that provides personalized learning. It is currently being used by over 6 million learners, teachers, and publishers worldwide. "Receiving this award is a great honor for us. It reaffirms our commitment to transforming the way students learn and to constantly innovate with features that enrich the platform and improve education delivery," said Dipesh Jain, VP - Product Sales at Magic EdTech.

More details about the award's selection criteria and the process can be found on the Tech & Learning website.

About Magic EdTech

Based in New York, Magic EdTech is an educational technology and content services company that delivers digital learning products. Magic brings a deep understanding of serving the education markets – with a mission to deliver digital learning for everyone, which it has been pursuing for over two decades with a team of 1300+ experts. Its flagship platform, MagicBox, is focused on creating and conceptualizing digital learning solutions for K-12 and higher education. The platform is being used by over 6 million students worldwide.

About Tech & Learning

Tech & Learning has written about tools and ideas that transform education since 1980. Tech & Learning is published by Future PLC, which also publishes Tom's Guide, Tech Radar, Live Science, Space.com, and more than 100 other top brands, and is based in London, New York, Washington D.C., Bath, and other locations around the globe.

