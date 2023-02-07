Denny's Invites Everyone to be Friends with Benny's this Valentine's Day

America's Favorite Diner unveils playful V-day cards and a special deal to help take any friendship up a notch

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're coupled up, best friends or even in a "situationship," Denny's today announced the perfect Valentine's Day card to help guests tell that special someone they are saucier than hollandaise and tastier than bacon.

For a limited time, guests can purchase Valentine's Day gift "cards" at DinerDrip.com and invite their current flame to become Friends with Benny's (FWB) over a classic breakfast meal at Denny's. Each FWB card can be purchased for $12.99 and includes a voucher worth $25.98, the value of two Classic or Southwestern Benny breakfasts. With only 500 cards available, it's never too early to get yours before they're gone.

"Valentine's Day is a special moment worthy of celebration and our guests never have to overspend to make it memorable," said Denny's President John Dillon. "At Denny's, we're always proud to be a welcoming place where people can connect over great food at a great value."

The Classic Benny and Southwestern Benny Breakfasts are popular dishes on Denny's classic breakfast menu that are both served with hash browns. The Classic Benny Breakfast features a toasted English muffin topped with ham, over –medium eggs and Hollandaise sauce, while the Southwestern Benny Breakfast is topped with chorizo, pico de gallo and drizzled with five pepper sauce for a spicy bite.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant that was founded nearly 70 years ago for one purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of September 29, 2022, Denny's had 1,613 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 153 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

