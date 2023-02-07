CraniUS Appoints Industry-Leading Executive in MedTech Space to serve as Vice-Chair on Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CraniUS LLC, an R&D company focused on building groundbreaking diagnostics and treatments for neurosurgical patients with chronic brain disease, announces the appointment of Sharon Wolfington as Vice Chair to its Board of Directors.

Sharon Wolfington joins the CraniUS Board of Directors as Vice Chairman. (PRNewswire)

Ms. Wolfington brings nearly four decades of medical device leadership amongst numerous global companies including Stryker, DJO Global, and Acumed. Most recently, Sharon served as the President and CEO at Acumed (a subsidiary of Colson Associates, a spinoff of the Marmon Group, a Berkshire Hathaway company). Under Sharon's leadership, Acumed expanded its portfolio into adjacent business segments that drove significant growth resulting in being recognized as one of 10 orthopedic companies to watch in 2022 by Bonezone.com. She currently serves on multiple boards of rapidly growing companies including recently serving on the Board of Directors at AdvaMed, a global advocacy organization standing for the highest ethical standards and patient access to safe, effective and innovative medical technologies.

"CraniUS is delighted to have Sharon joining our Board of Directors as Vice-Chair," said Michael Maglin, CEO of CraniUS. "Without question, she is one of the most respected MedTech leaders and a true innovator in the medical device space. Her experience in managing large organizations through hyper-growth intervals and consistently driving positive outcomes for patients is second-to-none."

Prior to leading Acumed, Ms. Wolfington spent over a decade working at Stryker as President of Performance Solutions and Vice President and General Manager of Stryker Trauma & Extremities. Ms. Wolfington attended Miami University, where she received her Liberal Arts degree, and Harvard Business School as part of the Advanced Management Program. "I am thrilled to join the CraniUS' Board of Directors and to help lead the company in building the world's first fully implantable, wireless medical device that enables chronic and direct delivery of medicine to the brain," says Sharon.

About CraniUS:

CraniUS' was recently voted the #1 Fastest-Rising Tech Company in Baltimore by Technical.ly. Its stated mission is to invent and engineer world-class technology to define the future of diagnostics and treatments for patients with chronic brain disease. Its flagship device is being specifically developed to bypass the challenges presented by the blood-brain barrier, which has rendered traditional therapeutic treatments of brain disease ineffective. CraniUS utilizes a novel pump design and wireless charging technology to enable long-term and direct medicine administration via CED (convection-enhanced delivery), an effective method of medicine delivery first introduced by the National Institute of Health (NIH). CraniUS was co-founded in May 2021 in Baltimore, MD, by Dr. Chad Gordon, the pioneer behind the emerging field known as "Neuroplastic and Reconstructive Surgery," and CraniUS Chief Technology Officer, Deborah Weidman.

CraniUS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CraniUS