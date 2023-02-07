CJ Biomaterials Teams with Banila Co. to Develop New 100% Biobased Cosmetic Container using Amorphous PHA

Part of Banila Co.'s popular 'Clean it Zero' product line, this marks CJ Biomaterials entrance into the injection molding market

Clean it Zero cleansing jar is made with PHACT™ Amorphous PHA and PLA (Polylactic Acid)

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), has produced the first cosmetic jar based on their amorphous PHA technology, under the tradename, PHACT™. The cosmetic jar was developed for Banila Co. to hold its Ceramide Cleansing Balm, part of Banila Co.'s popular 'Clean It Zero' line of eco-friendly products. The new product is now available at CJ Olive Young's stores across South Korea.

The Clean It Zero Ceramide Cleansing Balm from Banila Co. is the first cosmetic jar developed using CJ Biomaterials' amorphous polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) technology. This marks CJ Biomaterials entrance into the injection molding market. (PRNewswire)

The Clean It Zero Ceramide Cleansing Balm was created as part of an agreement between Banila Co. and CJ CheilJedang to introduce more eco-friendly materials. The balm is made with ingredients derived from plants, while the ceramide component is extracted from seeds of the moringa tree. In addition to the PHA-based container, biobased materials were used to create an accompanying application spatula. The paper packaging of the product is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified, meaning that the paper comes from wood that is harvested from forests that are responsibly managed, socially beneficial, environmentally conscious, and economically viable.

CJ Biomaterials is a leader in the production of PHA at large scale and is the global leader in the development of amorphous PHA, a softer, more rubbery version of PHA that offers fundamentally different performance characteristics than crystalline or semi-crystalline forms of PHA. Their aPHA product, PHACT, is TUV OK Certified for industrial and home compost, soil biodegradable, and marine biodegradable. It is considered 'home compostable,' meaning that it does not require specialized equipment or elevated temperatures to fully degrade. Amorphous PHA is a tough, ductile, flexible and thermoplastic biomaterial that has excellent thermal processability. In combination with other polymers, it can be converted into various structures, including sheet, injection molded parts, fibers, films and tubes. The Banila Co. cleansing balm is the first cosmetic jar using CJ Biomaterials' amorphous PHA with injection molding that is in direct contact with the cleansing balm formulation.

"Consumers want to know that when they make purchases that they are not harming the environment. We are proud to be working with Banila Co. to build on the already strong environmental profile of their Clean It Zero Ceramide Cleansing Balm," said Seung-Jin Lee, Head of the Biomaterials Business from CJ CheilJedang. "Today's announcement combined with the recent introduction of our first consumer brand application—a cosmetic container for the WAKEMAKE Water Velvet Vegan Cushion—demonstrates that demand for sustainable products is continuing to rise. We are committed to continuing to scale production of PHA to meet that demand."

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is a part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness and convenience. CJ Group has organized its business portfolio into four core sectors: Food & Food Service, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics. CJ BIO is the world's leading supplier of fermentation-based bioproducts for animal nutrition, human nutrition, and biomaterials at its thirteen manufacturing facilities worldwide. It is the mission of CJ Biomaterials to develop meaningful solutions to the global problem of plastic waste and other sustainability challenges at scale. CJ Biomaterials has been working toward bio-based chemicals and biopolymers as part of a long-term vision to expand into technologies that can help create a more sustainable future. CJ Biomaterials is a leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) – both polymers and related chemistries. We have the core technology platforms necessary to implement PHA-based solutions at scale including bioscience, chemical engineering, materials innovation and applications development. We have the technology, expertise and capacity to make an impact with PHA in global markets and important applications, ranging from flexible and rigid packaging, 3D printing and agricultural films to coatings, personal care, and healthcare.

As a socially responsible company, CJ Biomaterials strives toward practicing carbon-neutral manufacturing operations by utilizing renewable raw materials and developing value-added coproducts to minimize environmental waste. Learn more about our amorphous PHA technology at: https://www.cjbio.net.

