FLOWERS FOODS NAMES CINDY COX CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), today announced Cindy Cox has been named chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective Feb. 6, 2023. In this role, Cox will lead the company's human resources organization, reporting to president and CEO A. Ryals McMullian.

"Cindy brings a distinguished track record of excellence in human resources management to Flowers and I'm confident that she will make a tremendous impact as our new CHRO," said McMullian. "Her passion for both driving successful talent management programs and strengthening employee relations will be instrumental as we continue to advance the employee experience at Flowers."

Joining Flowers from Carrier Corporation, Cox most recently served as vice president of human resources for the Refrigeration segment of Carrier Corporation. During her 27-year tenure at Pratt & Whitney and Carrier Corporation, she held multiple HR roles of increasing scale and responsibility.

Cox assumes the CHRO role from Tonja Taylor, who plans to retire from the company in early summer 2023. Taylor joined Flowers nearly 25 years ago and has held the position of CHRO since January 2017. In the months ahead, she will serve as executive vice president, human resources, providing counsel on several key in-flight projects and helping to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

"Tonja has been integral in evolving and shaping our HR organization, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude for her service to Flowers," added McMullian. "Her contributions in the months ahead will be much appreciated and we wish her all the best when she retires later this year."

Cox attended Purdue University where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and supervision management, and a master's degree in human resources management. She also earned a juris doctorate focused on employment and labor law from the University of Connecticut.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

