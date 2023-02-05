Multiyear deal complements Hendrick Motorsports relationship, focuses on creating even greater fan experiences and advancing inclusivity in racing

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc., along with officials from NASCAR, today announced a league-wide sponsorship, expanding the brand's presence in the sport, having Ally Bank become the Official Consumer Bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks. The multiyear deal is in addition to Ally's existing full-season relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and will also focus on continuing to bring unique and engaging experiences to fans, while advancing inclusivity in racing.

Ally announces official sponsorship with NASCAR (PRNewswire)

"We've loved every minute of the ride since becoming a sponsor of the No. 48, from seeing the growth in popularity of the sport to the increased diversity among team ownership," said Andrea Brimmer, Ally's chief marketing and public relations officer. "The timing couldn't be better for us to complement our wonderful relationship with Hendrick Motorsports by expanding our footprint as an official NASCAR sponsor."

As part of Ally's new sponsorship, beginning with the "Ally Pre-Race Tailgate" at The Clash in Los Angeles and continuing throughout the season, Ally will focus on enhancing the fan experience through unique at-track experiential events and programming, surprise & delight giveaways, and fan-centric content.

Ally is also prioritizing celebrating the stories, community, and work being done across the cultural landscape of racing in the partnership, as it becomes the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards beginning in 2024. Additionally, the partnership includes Ally and NASCAR proactively working together on initiatives to increase fandom among people of color and LGBTQ+ audiences. "NASCAR continues to diversify their audience and is making racing an inclusive place for all. That's a shared goal we've always had and we're ready to help make meaningful change toward that end," Brimmer said.

"Ally is making a positive impact on our sport through their relationship with Hendrick Motorsports, and we're thrilled to now welcome them as the Official Consumer Bank of NASCAR," said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR's Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Ally's 'Do It Right' ethos aligns perfectly with our values, and we are confident that our partnership will bring new levels of innovation and inclusivity to the industry."

Already a household name among racing fans – especially those who follow driver Alex Bowman and the No. 48, Ally continues to leave a positive impact on the racing landscape since entering the sport in 2019. Among the many exciting milestones:

Ally helped to bring back racing to the city of Nashville with the new and now popular Ally 400

Joining forces with driver Alex Bowman and fans, Ally helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for rescue animals in collaboration with the Best Friends Animal Society

Ally has underwritten unique paint schemes by diverse creators, including its most recent work with Caroline Fogle , one of the few female paint scheme designers in the history of NASCAR, who designed the Ally 48 dual primary paint schemes for the 2023 season

"It's been a privilege to work in partnership with Ally these past five years and see them quickly establish themselves as an engaged and admired sponsor in our sport," said Rick Hendrick, owner of 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports. "All of us at Hendrick Motorsports are thrilled about Ally expanding their efforts with NASCAR and look forward to the positive impact their energy and commitment will have."

