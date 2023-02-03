Deals
RealREPP Launches Executive Search Across the Nation

Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST

Recruiters see an uptick in companies seeking C-suite executives & key personnel who are confidentially ready to make a move.

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealREPP's recent completion of their proprietary intelligent technology has facilitated the expansion of their team specializing in services like executive placement. 

RealREPP is actively conducting executive searches in the fields of accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, IT, legal, and software development.

The recent placement of a VP, Corporate Controller & key finance executive, topped $500,000 and is a prime example of the company's expertise in executive search. President, Kendra Lester explained,

"The key to this search was tapping into the local market while simultaneously conducting a national search to identify both top local as well as relocatable talent. Often, the talent you want isn't local, so you need an executive search partner who has the reach and relationship depth nationwide."

Total compensation is a factor companies often use to gauge if choosing an Executive Search firm is necessary. There are other important factors to consider when hiring key personnel such as the need for confidentiality. A prime search where discretion is required is for Executive and Personal Assistants to a high-profile CEO, where exposure to the executive's family members might be necessary.

"Finding the right person to lead and support your organization is so important and it can pay off in major ways. We listen to understand your needs." – Kendra Lester, President

The cost for hiring the wrong fit can be up to 33% of employee's first-year earnings, according to the US Department of Labor. CEO departure reached record highs in recent years, making succession planning key to business continuity. Important roles going unfilled can be a huge setback. Working with a retained executive search firm can diversify your talent pool with efficiency.

Interested in learning more about the benefits of Executive Search? ContactUs@RealREPP.com

Completed Executive Searches & Key Personnel:

SVP, Development 
VP, Corporate Controller                             
VP, Leasing                                                        
VP of IT                                                               
VP, Financial Reporting                                 
Sr Director, Asset Management               
Sr Director, FP&A                                            
Sr Director, Corporate Finance                  
Director, Asset Management
Director, Tenant Experience
Director, Design                                                               
Director, Development & Construction 
Director, Leasing & Markets                       
Director, Operations Accounting              
Personal Assistant to CEO                           
Senior Software Engineer                           
Senior Asset Manager                                  
Counsel, Real Estate                                      
General Manager                                           
Executive Assistant to CEO

About RealREPP

RealREPP is a people-first recruiting company led by Expert Recruiters & powered by TJ, their proprietary technology. Guided by the principle that "People Are Your Foundation," clients enjoy working with dedicated Expert Recruiters who take the time to listen and learn about their hiring and search goals. RealREPP utilizes its proprietary technology to improve the hiring process and enhance the human experience. Headquartered in California since 2015, RealREPP's team of nationwide Expert Recruiters is now servicing all areas and sectors of business. Connect with RealREPP through LinkedIn, and at RealREPP.com

