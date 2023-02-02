BlueAlly Acquires n2grate, Expanding Access to Government Clients & Strengthening Vendor Alliances

Rapidly growing solution provider expands national footprint with focus on federal government

CARY, N.C., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueAlly Technology Solutions, a Source Capital portfolio company, announced today that it has acquired n2grate Government Technology Solutions, an IT solutions firm specialized in delivering strategic information technology services for large commercial and government clients.

BlueAlly, a national IT solutions provider, expands access to the federal government.

The combination of BlueAlly and n2grate expands access to federal customers who in turn can now benefit from a comprehensive suite of managed and professional services offerings.

According to George Barkley, CEO of BlueAlly, "the acquisition of n2grate provides strategic diversification to BlueAlly's core business while accelerating our maturation as a preferred national solution provider. Several of our core vendor alliances are immediately strengthened, ultimately helping us serve our clients more comprehensively. We are excited to welcome a team of focused professionals with deep understanding of the federal space, and I have great confidence in the success of our combined efforts".

"Our two cultures are a great fit, and there is immediate opportunity to align BlueAlly resources to our primary US Federal Government customer base," commented Steve Halligan, CEO of n2grate. "The breadth and depth of BlueAlly's technical capabilities will build on our ability to support our clients' complex operations and, together, we will now be able to offer cloud, infrastructure, security, professional and managed services solutions to our market segment," concluded Halligan.

The two companies will work immediately to integrate their teams and operations.

About BlueAlly

BlueAlly is a provider of information technology ("IT") solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. With a national presence, we deliver everything from hardware and software to on-premise, hybrid and cloud solutions. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina since 1999, BlueAlly has an established track record of delivering results around the disciplines of networking & security, data center infrastructure and cloud. blueally.com

About n2grate

n2grate's robust portfolio of end-to-end solutions is optimized for large corporations and government clients. The team has specialist expertise and is positioned to service and deliver IT solutions that meet the information technology needs of regulated industries and federal clients. The n2grate team has deep expertise in networking, security, and infrastructure. n2grate.com

About Source Capital

Source Capital is a private equity firm that invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco. source-cap.com

View original content:

SOURCE BlueAlly