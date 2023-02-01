OLI Systems launch new CO2 Transportation App to improve CCUS process design and asset reliability.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Global CCS Institute more than 150 carbon capture and storage facilities are currently in development. As industry seeks to meet their net-zero commitments, captured CO 2 must often be transported hundreds of miles. Cross-industry CCS clusters are being developed to gather the captured CO 2 from industrial emitters and transported through pipeline infrastructure to the end destinations.

Pipeline operators need to maximize asset utilization and optimize profitability while protecting their capital-intensive networks from corrosive damage. The behavior of impurities in the conditions required for efficient transportation of dense phase CO 2 is complex and unpredictable, forcing operators to have to make difficult choices; to operate in conservative and sub-optimal conditions or put their assets at risk of hazardous pipeline failure.

OLI has conducted extensive thermodynamic studies into the behavior of impurities, such as H 2 S, NO x , SO x , and H 2 O, in dense phase CO 2 transportation conditions and have extended their state-of-the-art models to accurately predict corrosive phases or solid formations in CO 2 pipelines.

OLI technology is applied throughout industry to optimize process designs and operations. With the release of the CO 2 Transportation Cloud App, users can make data-driven decisions to reduce risk, maintain safe operating conditions and maximize asset utilization for transportation of CO 2 .

By democratizing first-principles based predictive models through a simple user experience, OLI seeks to bring vital information to help organizations realize how conditions will impact operations and optimize CO 2 transportation.

Lisa Williams, VP of Operational Excellence Solutions, suggests this innovative solution will "Help operators looking to prolong asset integrity, engineers running what-ifs to determine pipeline purity limits and schedulers looking for fowling predictions, creating actionable results for multiple disciplines across the facility." Furthermore, she shares that "With minimal training, team members outside of traditional R&D, will be able to discover new insights that will lead to enhanced protection."

About OLI Systems: OLI Systems is building strategic global partnerships to accelerate the industrial digital transformation. Combining accurate process model insights with existing plant analytics, calibrating process performance and providing expert consulting services to enable real-time process and asset lifecycle optimization that help to drive growth, achieve compliance and mitigate risk.

