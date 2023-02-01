Invoca Named a Leader and Top Solution for Sales & Marketing in Opus Research 2022 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report

The report evaluates 15 leading solution providers who surface insights from first-party conversational data

Invoca named the top solution on "Conversational Intelligence for Sales & Marketing" for Business Impact/Vision and Product Completeness

Invoca is recognized for its impressive customer base to improve conversions, revenue per call, and close rates

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today announced that Opus Research has named Invoca as a Leader in its 2022 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report, and the top solution in its "Conversational Intelligence for Sales & Marketing" for Business Impact/Vision and Product Completeness. The Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 15 firms that show leadership in helping businesses to capture conversations, recognize the intent of the conversation, and trigger responses based on a dynamic array of information or intelligence to drive revenue. Opus Research recognized Invoca for its conversation intelligence data capabilities, highlighting its "solid standard offering" and for "exceeding standards" for its platform features and capabilities, and business success and strategy.

Invoca's AI-powered conversation intelligence enables companies to understand and immediately act on the information shared via customer conversations. According to the Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview , Invoca helps many of the world's most successful businesses increase revenue, customer experience (CX), and operational efficiency by helping them:

Improve Marketing Attribution and Optimization: "Invoca analyzes every call for intent and outcome, connects it to the marketing source that drove it and revenue generated from the call, improving attribution by accurately reporting on call conversions and value. It also integrates that data with adtech and martech tools in real-time to fuel better optimizations that drive more high-value calls and revenue."

Improve QA Efficiency and Accuracy: "Invoca enables sales and QA managers to move from manually scoring a fraction of calls to getting automated, accurate scoring on all of them. Invoca's AI analyzes 100% of calls, scoring agent performance for adherence to sales scripts, talk tracks, goals, and other metrics, identifying important moments in calls for managers to review, saving them time while making evaluations comprehensive and fair, which helps improve both agent performance while reducing agent frustration and churn."

Improve Conversion Rates and CSAT with Better Coaching: "Invoca analyzes every conversation to surface the tactics that drive conversions and the ones that don't. It reports each agent's strengths and areas for improvement, enabling managers to reinforce good behavior and correct issues by adding coaching comments directly to specific moments in call transcripts that agents can learn from to improve."

"Invoca's impressive solution provides a single, unified platform empowering marketing, sales, contact center, CX, and eCommerce teams to align and excel," said Derek Top, Senior Analyst and Research Director at Opus Research, as he highlights Invoca's key differentiators. "Invoca is unique in not only capturing the most comprehensive data on consumer engagements but also providing the technology and integrations to action upon those insights to drive the best results. Invoca is purpose-built to help B2C enterprises increase conversion rates and revenue quickly. Invoca's cloud-based solution is fast to deploy delivering immediate and significant impact on all phases of customer acquisition."

"As we face economic uncertainty and a turbulent market ahead, marketing leaders and contact center executives need to squeeze every incremental dollar possible out of their marketing budgets, contact center teams, and technology investments," says Gregg Johnson, CEO at Invoca. "Invoca's placement in the Conversational Intelligence Intelliview highlights our commitment to our customers, specifically in empowering them with the tools they need to provide superior customer experiences that drive revenue."

Invoca's recognition in the Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview comes amid rapid conversational intelligence category growth, with the conversational AI market expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2025. In October, Invoca announced new capabilities to help brands drive customer acquisition and retention in this challenging economy. In June 2022, Invoca announced an $83 million Series F equity financing at a valuation of $1.1 billion , bringing the company's total equity financing to $184 million. These investments follow a year of record growth, with Invoca surpassing $100M in run-rate revenue.

In October, 2021, Forrester Research identified Invoca as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report . Invoca received the top score possible in 13 of 24 criteria, including product and technology innovation roadmap, ease of use, market approach and performance, and integrations.

Invoca was also named a Leader in the Opus Research 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report and recognized for its conversation intelligence data capabilities that enable marketing, sales, and eCommerce revenue teams to uncover and apply an unprecedented level of customer insights from customer conversations to drive better business results.

Webinar: Addressing Challenges of the New Economy with Conversational Intelligence

For those who would like to learn more about conversation intelligence, join Invoca, Opus Research, and Spectrum Retirement Communities, a leading operator of retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities, for a live, interactive conversation on Tues., February 14, at 1 pm EST. In this interactive, live session, the three will discuss how Conversational Intelligence empowers innovative organizations to spend smarter and improve a return on investment on marketing budgets, all while prioritizing the customer. Register for the upcoming "Addressing Challenges of the New Economy with Conversational Intelligence" webinar now (also available on-demand).

About Invoca

Invoca is the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

