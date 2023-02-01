Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC) Welcomes Monodual as Exclusive Agency Partner in Colombia

The addition of the Bogotá-based agency brings more than a decade of industry-leading experience in a strategic market possessing a rapidly growing healthcare sector

NEW YORK and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC), the largest and most robust network of independent healthcare agencies worldwide, today announced the addition of Monodual Libera Ideas, a Colombia-based strategic communications and consulting firm, as its newest member. The partnership strengthens the ties GHMC has established in Latin America, while providing exceptional on-the-ground knowledge and capabilities for healthcare clients.

Since its founding in 2011, Monodual has focused on creating and executing high-impact projects. With its membership in GHMC, Monodual will continue to be a driving force in understanding the ever-changing field of the healthcare industry, while creating insights that translate into strategic results.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new Colombian agency partner, Monodual, to the Global Health Marketing & Communications family," said GHMC President Tim Goddard. "Monodual's values, innovative approach and diverse capabilities in the healthcare sector are unmatched in this important Latin American market. We look forward to collaborating with the Monodual team to deliver world-class integrated healthcare solutions to our clients in the region and beyond."

Colombia is an important strategic market for GHMC and the healthcare industry. The country has the second largest population in South America, and its pharmaceutical sector is expected to continue to experience strong growth of 7% year over year, reaching more than $6 billion by the end of 2026. These factors, combined with a talented workforce, make Colombia a hub for science, technology and innovation.

"Becoming part of GHMC's partner agencies around the world and having exclusive representation in Colombia is the result of extensive work aligned to the agency's growth to significantly support the healthcare industry to ensure our clients get the best global experience combined with unparalleled execution," said Director Juan David Sánchez. "We are excited to be part of a global community of top agencies and will undoubtedly bring our knowledge to the Latin American region and to the entire world."

Monodual will work hand-in-hand with other leading GHMC agencies in South America, including Paradigma in Argentina, Strategika in Chile and Tino in Brazil, sharing resources to help clients both locally and globally.

About Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC)

GHMC is the largest and most robust network of independent healthcare agencies worldwide, dedicated to improving outcomes through the delivery of dynamic, health-driven experiences that drive meaningful global change. With more than 700 health-specialist communications professionals spanning more than a dozen disciplines, from patient engagement to advertising to clinical trial recruitment, the agencies that make up the partnership share a belief in insights-driven strategies and a commitment to collaboration. Today, GHMC has capabilities and reach into more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.GHMCNetwork.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Monodual

We are Monodual, a consulting and strategic communications firm that unleashes powerful ideas that contribute to the progress of humanity.

More than 50 collaborators in Colombia. More than 10 sectors and more than 110 brands in 10 years generating trust.

For more information, visit www.monodual.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

