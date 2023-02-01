Charlie Lee joins BroadcastMed as Chief Operating Officer

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadcastMed, the world's most innovative healthcare media company, has appointed Charlie Lee, a veteran in leading world-class organizations toward substantial financial growth, as its new chief operating officer. In this role, Mr. Lee will work to accelerate and support BroadcastMed's strategic, sales, and operational efforts. This addition to the leadership team continues BroadcastMed's tremendous growth trajectory, which is driven by its vision to elevate and expand the global dialogue on healthcare.

For the past four years, Mr. Lee has served as the chief marketing officer at MeridianLink, helping to take the company public on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2021. Mr. Lee brings over 30 years of financial services and digital marketing experience, with a demonstrated ability in scaling businesses and implementing high-volume marketing, sales, strategic alliances, and operating plans and has held extended leadership roles at Household International, Experian, Experian UK, and Auction.com. Mr. Lee is a graduate of the University of Illinois and earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"I'm thrilled to be joining BroadcastMed at such an important point in its trajectory and see an amazing opportunity to grow and scale the organization as I have with many prior teams," said Mr. Lee. "We are positioned well for years of sustained growth, and I look forward to supporting our commitment to provide physicians and other healthcare professionals with convenient access to the very best in educational content."

"Charlie's years of leadership experience building and scaling organizations to drive substantial change and financial results brings a unique set of capabilities to our team, allowing us to expand our reach and continue our tradition of providing industry-leading clinical content to front-line healthcare professionals," said Ross Joel, CEO & Co-founder.

"Charlie's proven track record of scaling and accelerating successful businesses is the ideal addition to our team as we drive performance and accelerate growth," said Brennan Mulcahey, BroadcastMed's chair of the board and partner at 424 Capital. "His energy, enthusiasm and team orientation complement the organization's leadership and culture, and we are excited to welcome him aboard."

About BroadcastMed

BroadcastMed is the world's most innovative healthcare media company with an unwavering commitment to elevating and expanding the global dialogue on healthcare to improve patient outcomes. BroadcastMed helps the world's leading hospitals, medical devices, associations, and pharmaceutical companies create and distribute trusted educational content to physicians and allied healthcare professionals. BroadcastMed has evolved into an industry staple for hospitals and healthcare companies hoping to actively engage physicians and healthcare professionals, launch new products, provide peer-to-peer education, advance continuing education (CE), participate in clinical affairs, and deliver patient-focused health information.

BroadcastMed powers more than 200 client-branded content distribution platforms and has a total reach of more than 2.8 million healthcare providers. Ten of the Top 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals are BroadcastMed clients. For more information about BroadcastMed visit broadcastmed.com.

