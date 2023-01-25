Washington Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced fourth quarter 2022 net income of $16.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $71.7 million, or $4.11 per diluted share, compared to $76.9 million, or $4.39 per diluted share, reported for the prior year.
"Washington Trust's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results were solid, yet reflect the challenges of operating in an inflationary environment. Total loans reached a record high and asset quality remained strong," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We enter 2023 poised to face continued economic headwinds with our time-tested business model, disciplined credit approach and strong capital position."
Selected financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the fourth quarter were 14.96% and 1.01%, respectively, compared to 15.16% and 1.19%, respectively, for the preceding quarter. Full-year returns on average equity and average assets for 2022 were 14.49% and 1.17%, respectively, compared to 14.03% and 1.32%, respectively, for the prior year.
- In the fourth quarter, a provision for credit losses of $800 thousand was recognized, consistent with the provision recognized in the preceding quarter. For the full-year 2022, a negative provision for credit losses (or a benefit) of $1.3 million was recognized, compared to a negative provision (or a benefit) of $4.8 million in 2021.
- Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $5.1 billion, up by $261 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting strong loan growth in both the residential real estate loan and commercial loan portfolios. Total loans were up by $837 million, or 20%, from the balance at December 31, 2021.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion at December 31, 2022, up by $34 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $196 million, or 4%, from the balance at December 31, 2021.
- A quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share was declared for the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 2 cents per share over the most recent quarterly dividend rate. 2022 was the twelfth consecutive year with an annual dividend increase.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $41.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $700 thousand, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 2.65% for the fourth quarter, down by 17 basis points from the preceding quarter. The declines in net interest income and the net interest margin were largely driven by increases in funding costs outpacing increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $294 million, reflecting an increase of $274 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 3.94%, up by 45 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of higher market interest rates.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $304 million, due to increases in average wholesale funding balances and average in-market deposits of $220 million and $84 million, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.64%, up by 78 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting higher rates paid on wholesale funding sources and money market accounts.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $2.0 million, or 12.8%, from the third quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $901 thousand, or 9%, on a linked quarter basis, concentrated in asset-based revenues. The change in asset-based revenues correlated with the change in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"). The average balance of AUA for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $527 million, or 8%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
The end of period AUA balance at December 31, 2022 amounted to $6.0 billion, down by $361 million, or 6%, from September 30, 2022. This decline reflected net client asset outflows of $673 million, partially offset by net investment appreciation of $312 million.
AUA was adversely impacted by $604 million of client asset withdrawals that occurred throughout the fourth quarter and were associated with the departure of four client-facing advisors at the end of the preceding quarter. The withdrawals resulted in a reduction of revenues of approximately $525 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Washington Trust could experience additional client asset withdrawals in upcoming months associated with the departure of the former advisors.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $944 thousand, or 46%, from the third quarter of 2022, largely reflecting both a lower volume of loans sold and a decline in the sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $54.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $20.8 million, or 28%, from the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income was $745 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $296 thousand, or 28%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decrease in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up by $292 thousand, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Washington Trust made a contribution to its charitable foundation totaling $600 thousand, which was included in other expenses. Excluding the charitable contribution expense, noninterest expense was down by $308 thousand, or 1%, from the preceding quarter. The remaining linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $20.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $797 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting adjustments to performance-based compensation accruals, lower wealth management compensation expense and volume-related decreases in mortgage originator compensation expense.
- Legal, audit and professional fees totaled $987 thousand, up by $294 thousand, or 42%, from the third quarter of 2022, reflecting higher legal expenses.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down by $912 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21.0%, compared to 22.1% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.1%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $994 million at December 31, 2022, up by $11 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022, largely reflecting an increase in the fair value of available for sale securities due to changes in interest rates. Purchases of U.S. government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities were offset by routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2022, up by $261 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $70 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2022, reflecting originations and advances of approximately $194 million, partially offset by principal payments of approximately $124 million. Commercial loans were up by 9% from the end of 2021 and were up by 11% when excluding the change in Paycheck Protection Program loan balances.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $179 million, or 8%, from September 30, 2022 and by $596 million, or 35%, from the end of 2021. Residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $229 million and $882 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. Full-year 2022 residential real estate loan originations for portfolio were up by 17% from the preceding year.
- The consumer loan portfolio increased by $12 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2022 and by $36 million, or 14%, from the end of 2021, due to growth in home equity lines and loans.
Deposits and Borrowings
At December 31, 2022, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion. In-market deposits were up by $34 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $196 million, or 4%, from the end of 2021. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $358 million, down by $85 million, or 19%, from September 30, 2022 and down by $157 million, or 30%, from the end of 2021. Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at December 31, 2022, down by $51 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $39 million, or 1%, from the end of 2021.
FHLB advances totaled $980 million at December 31, 2022, up by $280 million, or 40%, from September 30, 2022, and up by $835 million, or 576%, from the end of 2021. Higher levels of wholesale funding were utilized to fund balance sheet growth.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $12.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.1 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. Past due loans were $11.6 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, up from $7.5 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $38.0 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $36.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $2.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.4 million at September 30, 2022.
The provision for credit losses totaled $800 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was consistent with the amount recognized in the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 provided for net growth in residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans and also reflected continued negative trends in macroeconomic forecasts. Actual losses remain low, as asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the fourth quarter of 2022, net recoveries of $264 thousand were recognized, compared to net charge-offs of $54 thousand in the preceding quarter. For the full-year 2022, net recoveries of $368 thousand were recognized, compared to net charge-offs of $417 thousand in 2021.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $453.7 million at December 31, 2022, up by $21.4 million, or 5%, from September 30, 2022. The increase included net income of $16.6 million and an increase of $14.0 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity, partially offset by $9.7 million in dividend declarations. The increase in AOCI included an increase in the fair value of available for sale securities, as well as a $3.8 million increase associated with the annual remeasurement of pension liabilities. The increase from the annual remeasurement of pension liabilities was largely due to an increase in the discount rates used to measure the present value of the pension plan liabilities, resulting from higher market interest rates.
Capital levels at December 31, 2022 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.37% at December 31, 2022, compared to 12.65% at September 30, 2022. Book value per share was $26.40 at December 31, 2022, compared to $25.17 at September 30, 2022.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 2 cents per share, or 4%, from the preceding quarter. The dividend was paid on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2023. Full-year dividends declared totaled $2.18 per share in 2022, an increase of 8 cents per share, or 4%, from 2021.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in political, business and economic conditions, including inflation;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and future pandemics;
- reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$115,492
$130,066
$95,544
$224,807
$175,259
Short-term investments
2,930
2,773
3,079
3,289
3,234
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
8,987
24,054
22,656
15,612
40,196
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
993,928
982,573
1,020,469
1,008,184
1,042,859
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
43,463
32,940
16,300
8,452
13,031
Loans:
Total loans
5,110,139
4,848,873
4,479,822
4,283,852
4,272,925
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
38,027
36,863
36,317
39,236
39,088
Net loans
5,072,112
4,812,010
4,443,505
4,244,616
4,233,837
Premises and equipment, net
31,550
30,152
29,694
28,878
28,908
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,156
27,788
28,098
28,816
26,692
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
102,182
101,491
100,807
93,192
92,592
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,554
4,766
4,981
5,198
5,414
Other assets
193,788
195,529
153,849
123,046
125,196
Total assets
$6,660,051
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$858,953
$938,572
$888,981
$911,990
$945,229
Interest-bearing deposits
4,160,009
4,131,285
4,117,648
4,215,960
4,034,822
Total deposits
5,018,962
5,069,857
5,006,629
5,127,950
4,980,051
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
980,000
700,000
328,000
55,000
145,000
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
29,558
30,189
30,491
31,169
29,010
Other liabilities
155,181
153,050
118,456
98,007
109,577
Total liabilities
6,206,382
5,975,777
5,506,257
5,334,807
5,286,319
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
127,056
127,055
126,079
127,355
126,511
Retained earnings
492,043
485,163
475,889
465,295
458,310
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(157,800)
(171,755)
(118,041)
(79,451)
(19,981)
Treasury stock, at cost
(8,715)
(9,274)
(8,378)
(1,092)
(1,117)
Total shareholders' equity
453,669
432,274
476,634
513,192
564,808
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,660,051
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$53,644
$45,125
$36,602
$33,930
$36,882
$169,301
$141,552
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
314
361
258
232
387
1,165
1,531
Taxable interest on debt securities
6,618
6,061
4,918
4,230
3,929
21,827
14,295
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
330
88
63
67
98
548
436
Other interest income
855
503
188
78
60
1,624
181
Total interest and dividend income
61,761
52,138
42,029
38,537
41,356
194,465
157,995
Interest expense:
Deposits
12,301
6,656
3,963
3,103
2,977
26,023
12,390
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
7,822
3,234
413
244
547
11,713
3,800
Junior subordinated debentures
296
206
138
99
92
739
370
Total interest expense
20,419
10,096
4,514
3,446
3,616
38,475
16,560
Net interest income
41,342
42,042
37,515
35,091
37,740
155,990
141,435
Provision for credit losses
800
800
(3,000)
100
(2,822)
(1,300)
(4,822)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
40,542
41,242
40,515
34,991
40,562
157,290
146,257
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
8,624
9,525
10,066
10,531
10,504
38,746
41,282
Mortgage banking revenues
1,103
2,047
2,082
3,501
4,332
8,733
28,626
Card interchange fees
1,242
1,287
1,303
1,164
1,282
4,996
4,996
Service charges on deposit accounts
942
819
763
668
766
3,192
2,683
Loan related derivative income
745
1,041
669
301
1,972
2,756
4,342
Income from bank-owned life insurance
691
684
615
601
1,144
2,591
2,925
Other income
441
400
354
393
307
1,588
2,540
Total noninterest income
13,788
15,803
15,852
17,159
20,307
62,602
87,394
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
20,812
21,609
20,381
21,002
21,524
83,804
87,295
Outsourced services
3,568
3,552
3,375
3,242
3,585
13,737
13,296
Net occupancy
2,418
2,234
2,174
2,300
2,145
9,126
8,449
Equipment
1,002
939
938
918
959
3,797
3,905
Legal, audit and professional fees
987
693
677
770
817
3,127
2,859
FDIC deposit insurance costs
489
430
402
366
391
1,687
1,592
Advertising and promotion
713
799
724
351
502
2,587
1,843
Amortization of intangibles
212
215
216
217
216
860
890
Debt prepayment penalties
—
—
—
—
2,700
—
6,930
Other expenses
3,158
2,596
2,190
2,053
2,380
9,997
8,405
Total noninterest expense
33,359
33,067
31,077
31,219
35,219
128,722
135,464
Income before income taxes
20,971
23,978
25,290
20,931
25,650
91,170
98,187
Income tax expense
4,398
5,310
5,333
4,448
5,462
19,489
21,317
Net income
$16,573
$18,668
$19,957
$16,483
$20,188
$71,681
$76,870
Net income available to common shareholders
$16,535
$18,615
$19,900
$16,429
$20,128
$71,479
$76,648
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,180
17,174
17,303
17,331
17,328
17,246
17,310
Diluted
17,319
17,298
17,414
17,482
17,469
17,381
17,455
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$0.96
$1.08
$1.15
$0.95
$1.16
$4.14
$4.43
Diluted
$0.95
$1.08
$1.14
$0.94
$1.15
$4.11
$4.39
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.56
$0.54
$0.54
$0.54
$0.54
$2.18
$2.10
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$26.40
$25.17
$27.73
$29.61
$32.59
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$22.42
$21.17
$23.72
$25.62
$28.59
Market value per share
$47.18
$46.48
$48.37
$52.50
$56.37
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,183
17,171
17,190
17,332
17,331
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.69 %
11.97 %
12.78 %
13.32 %
13.24 %
Total risk-based capital
12.37 %
12.65 %
13.51 %
14.15 %
14.01 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.65 %
8.99 %
9.42 %
9.46 %
9.36 %
Common equity tier 1
11.24 %
11.50 %
12.28 %
12.79 %
12.71 %
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
6.81 %
6.75 %
7.97 %
8.78 %
9.65 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
5.84 %
5.74 %
6.89 %
7.68 %
8.57 %
Loans to deposits (3)
101.2 %
95.4 %
89.2 %
83.1 %
85.8 %
For the Twelve Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.65 %
2.82 %
2.71 %
2.57 %
2.71 %
2.69 %
2.59 %
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
1.01 %
1.19 %
1.37 %
1.14 %
1.36 %
1.17 %
1.32 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.03 %
1.20 %
1.39 %
1.15 %
1.38 %
1.19 %
1.33 %
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
14.96 %
15.16 %
16.11 %
12.04 %
14.34 %
14.49 %
14.03 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
17.74 %
17.65 %
18.71 %
13.77 %
16.39 %
16.84 %
16.09 %
Efficiency ratio (6)
60.5 %
57.2 %
58.2 %
59.7 %
60.7 %
58.9 %
59.2 %
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for December 31, 2022 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$8,448
$9,302
$9,641
$10,211
$10,417
$37,602
$40,215
Transaction-based revenues
176
223
425
320
87
1,144
1,067
Total wealth management revenues
$8,624
$9,525
$10,066
$10,531
$10,504
$38,746
$41,282
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$6,322,757
$6,650,097
$7,492,893
$7,784,211
$7,443,396
$7,784,211
$6,866,737
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
312,407
(239,762)
(816,290)
(388,733)
358,796
(1,132,378)
931,302
Net client asset (outflows) inflows
(673,174)
(87,578)
(26,506)
97,415
(17,981)
(689,843)
(13,828)
Balance at end of period
$5,961,990
$6,322,757
$6,650,097
$7,492,893
$7,784,211
$5,961,990
$7,784,211
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
91 %
92 %
92 %
91 %
92 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$992
$1,718
$1,917
$3,327
$5,695
$7,954
$33,752
Changes in fair value, net (2)
(426)
(226)
(330)
(242)
(1,594)
(1,224)
(5,558)
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
537
555
495
416
231
2,003
432
Total mortgage banking revenues
$1,103
$2,047
$2,082
$3,501
$4,332
$8,733
$28,626
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$228,579
$225,132
$263,762
$164,401
$174,438
$881,874
$756,343
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
39,087
77,242
86,459
106,619
188,735
309,407
933,324
Total mortgage loan originations
$267,666
$302,374
$350,221
$271,020
$363,173
$1,191,281
$1,689,667
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$27,085
$34,659
$23,478
$14,627
$21,180
$99,849
$591,550
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
27,470
40,665
56,263
115,501
175,818
239,899
361,886
Total mortgage loans sold
$54,555
$75,324
$79,741
$130,128
$196,998
$339,748
$953,436
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,829,304
$1,762,687
$1,609,618
$1,628,620
$1,639,062
Commercial & industrial
656,397
652,758
620,270
614,892
641,555
Total commercial
2,485,701
2,415,445
2,229,888
2,243,512
2,280,617
Residential real estate (2)
2,323,002
2,144,098
1,966,341
1,777,974
1,726,975
Home equity
285,715
273,742
267,785
246,097
247,697
Other
15,721
15,588
15,808
16,269
17,636
Total consumer
301,436
289,330
283,593
262,366
265,333
Total loans
$5,110,139
$4,848,873
$4,479,822
$4,283,852
$4,272,925
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family dwelling
127
$469,233
26 %
127
$474,229
29 %
Retail
108
421,617
23
121
389,487
24
Office
53
257,551
14
57
216,602
13
Hospitality
33
214,829
12
31
184,990
11
Industrial and warehouse
42
192,717
11
35
137,254
8
Healthcare
17
136,225
7
13
128,189
8
Commercial mixed use
21
54,976
3
20
38,978
2
Other
34
82,156
4
36
69,333
5
Commercial real estate loans
435
$1,829,304
100 %
440
$1,639,062
100 %
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
69
$193,052
29 %
101
$174,376
27 %
Owner occupied and other real estate
168
72,429
11
185
72,957
11
Manufacturing
55
60,601
9
65
55,341
9
Retail
50
56,012
9
79
47,290
7
Transportation and warehousing
20
51,347
8
31
35,064
5
Educational services
19
46,708
7
28
52,211
8
Finance and insurance
55
28,313
4
59
31,279
5
Entertainment and recreation
24
25,646
4
37
32,087
5
Information
5
23,948
4
14
25,045
4
Accommodation and food services
49
17,167
3
114
28,320
4
Professional, scientific and technical
37
6,451
1
69
8,912
1
Public administration
11
3,789
1
16
5,441
1
Other
162
70,934
10
281
73,232
13
Commercial & industrial loans
724
$656,397
100 %
1,079
$641,555
100 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Balance
% of
Balance
% of
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$691,780
38 %
$643,182
39 %
Massachusetts
566,717
31
464,018
28
Rhode Island
387,759
21
408,496
25
Subtotal
1,646,256
90
1,515,696
92
All other states
183,048
10
123,366
8
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,829,304
100 %
$1,639,062
100 %
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,698,240
73 %
$1,207,789
70 %
Rhode Island
446,010
19
365,831
21
Connecticut
153,323
7
132,430
8
Subtotal
2,297,573
99
1,706,050
99
All other states
25,429
1
20,925
1
Total residential real estate loans
$2,323,002
100 %
$1,726,975
100 %
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$858,953
$938,572
$888,981
$911,990
$945,229
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
302,044
273,231
258,451
248,914
251,032
NOW accounts
871,875
869,984
887,678
893,603
867,138
Money market accounts
1,255,805
1,146,826
1,139,676
1,295,339
1,072,864
Savings accounts
576,250
600,568
572,251
566,461
555,177
Time deposits (in-market)
795,838
797,505
800,898
809,858
773,383
In-market deposits
4,660,765
4,626,686
4,547,935
4,726,165
4,464,823
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
31,153
31,044
31,003
—
—
Wholesale brokered time deposits
327,044
412,127
427,691
401,785
515,228
Wholesale brokered deposits
358,197
443,171
458,694
401,785
515,228
Total deposits
$5,018,962
$5,069,857
$5,006,629
$5,127,950
$4,980,051
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.21 %
0.22 %
0.24 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.25 %
0.25 %
0.28 %
0.29 %
0.33 %
Total past due loans to total loans
0.23 %
0.16 %
0.19 %
0.16 %
0.24 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
296.02 %
304.10 %
292.55 %
311.67 %
275.21 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.74 %
0.76 %
0.81 %
0.92 %
0.91 %
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Residential real estate
11,894
11,700
11,815
11,916
13,576
Home equity
952
422
599
673
627
Other consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total consumer
952
422
599
673
627
Total nonaccrual loans
12,846
12,122
12,414
12,589
14,203
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$12,846
$12,122
$12,414
$12,589
$14,203
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$1,187
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
265
4
7
108
3
Total commercial
1,452
4
7
108
3
Residential real estate
8,875
7,256
7,794
6,467
9,622
Home equity
1,235
252
728
431
765
Other consumer
16
17
28
30
21
Total consumer
1,251
269
756
461
786
Total past due loans
$11,578
$7,529
$8,557
$7,036
$10,411
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$7,196
$7,059
$6,817
$5,707
$9,359
Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDR"):
Accruing TDRs
$3,519
$7,214
$9,607
$16,303
$16,328
Nonaccrual TDRs
5,073
2,890
2,906
2,789
2,819
Total TDRs
$8,592
$10,104
$12,513
$19,092
$19,147
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$12,122
$12,414
$12,589
$14,203
$10,976
$14,203
$13,197
Additions to nonaccrual status
2,485
521
158
427
3,959
3,591
7,813
Loans returned to accruing status
—
(400)
(236)
(63)
(339)
(699)
(1,216)
Loans charged-off
(62)
(63)
(23)
(36)
(31)
(184)
(661)
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(1,699)
(350)
(74)
(1,942)
(362)
(4,065)
(4,930)
Balance at end of period
$12,846
$12,122
$12,414
$12,589
$14,203
$12,846
$14,203
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$36,863
$36,317
$39,236
$39,088
$41,711
$39,088
$44,106
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
900
600
(2,929)
—
(2,650)
(1,429)
(4,601)
Charge-offs
(62)
(63)
(23)
(36)
(33)
(184)
(663)
Recoveries
326
9
33
184
60
552
246
Balance at end of period
$38,027
$36,863
$36,317
$39,236
$39,088
$38,027
$39,088
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$2,390
$2,190
$2,261
$2,161
$2,333
$2,161
$2,382
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
(100)
200
(71)
100
(172)
129
(221)
Balance at end of period (2)
$2,290
$2,390
$2,190
$2,261
$2,161
$2,290
$2,161
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
($300)
$—
$—
($145)
$—
($445)
$—
Commercial & industrial
10
9
(11)
(1)
(35)
7
266
Total commercial
(290)
9
(11)
(146)
(35)
(438)
266
Residential real estate
—
—
—
(21)
(4)
(21)
18
Home equity
(8)
—
(2)
(2)
(12)
(12)
92
Other consumer
34
45
3
21
24
103
41
Total consumer
26
45
1
19
12
91
133
Total
($264)
$54
($10)
($148)
($27)
($368)
$417
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
(0.02 %)
— %
— %
(0.01 %)
— %
(0.01 %)
0.01 %
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$94,196
$855
3.60 %
$92,708
$503
2.15 %
$1,488
$352
1.45 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
28,214
314
4.42
34,503
361
4.15
(6,289)
(47)
0.27
Taxable debt securities
1,165,276
6,618
2.25
1,150,674
6,061
2.09
14,602
557
0.16
FHLB stock
35,485
330
3.69
25,377
88
1.38
10,108
242
2.31
Commercial real estate
1,771,999
22,300
4.99
1,692,374
17,974
4.21
79,625
4,326
0.78
Commercial & industrial
645,882
8,643
5.31
630,360
7,114
4.48
15,522
1,529
0.83
Total commercial
2,417,881
30,943
5.08
2,322,734
25,088
4.29
95,147
5,855
0.79
Residential real estate
2,214,207
19,490
3.49
2,045,833
17,379
3.37
168,374
2,111
0.12
Home equity
280,682
3,386
4.79
269,654
2,804
4.13
11,028
582
0.66
Other
15,218
174
4.54
15,299
171
4.43
(81)
3
0.11
Total consumer
295,900
3,560
4.77
284,953
2,975
4.14
10,947
585
0.63
Total loans
4,927,988
53,993
4.35
4,653,520
45,442
3.87
274,468
8,551
0.48
Total interest-earning assets
6,251,159
62,110
3.94
5,956,782
52,455
3.49
294,377
9,655
0.45
Noninterest-earning assets
229,713
259,347
(29,634)
Total assets
$6,480,872
$6,216,129
$264,743
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$287,311
$1,777
2.45 %
$267,670
$822
1.22 %
$19,641
$955
1.23 %
NOW accounts
854,055
370
0.17
871,038
212
0.10
(16,983)
158
0.07
Money market accounts
1,213,890
4,970
1.62
1,137,875
2,231
0.78
76,015
2,739
0.84
Savings accounts
586,868
227
0.15
582,513
100
0.07
4,355
127
0.08
Time deposits (in-market)
798,482
2,633
1.31
797,199
1,983
0.99
1,283
650
0.32
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,740,606
9,977
1.06
3,656,295
5,348
0.58
84,311
4,629
0.48
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
31,082
282
3.60
31,014
166
2.12
68
116
1.48
Wholesale brokered time deposits
355,618
2,042
2.28
381,984
1,142
1.19
(26,366)
900
1.09
Wholesale brokered deposits
386,700
2,324
2.38
412,998
1,308
1.26
(26,298)
1,016
1.12
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,127,306
12,301
1.18
4,069,293
6,656
0.65
58,013
5,645
0.53
FHLB advances
796,087
7,822
3.90
549,729
3,234
2.33
246,358
4,588
1.57
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
296
5.18
22,681
206
3.60
—
90
1.58
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,946,074
20,419
1.64
4,641,703
10,096
0.86
304,371
10,323
0.78
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
917,460
944,153
(26,693)
Other liabilities
178,991
143,043
35,948
Shareholders' equity
438,347
487,230
(48,883)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,480,872
$6,216,129
$264,743
Net interest income (FTE)
$41,691
$42,359
($668)
Interest rate spread
2.30 %
2.63 %
(0.33 %)
Net interest margin
2.65 %
2.82 %
(0.17 %)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$349
$317
$32
Total
$349
$317
$32
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$119,932
$1,624
1.35 %
$167,898
$181
0.11 %
($47,966)
$1,443
1.24 %
Mortgage loans for sale
29,539
1,165
3.94
52,580
1,531
2.91
(23,041)
(366)
1.03
Taxable debt securities
1,121,413
21,827
1.95
1,013,445
14,295
1.41
107,968
7,532
0.54
FHLB stock
20,721
548
2.64
21,422
436
2.04
(701)
112
0.60
Commercial real estate
1,679,300
65,660
3.91
1,643,107
49,551
3.02
36,193
16,109
0.89
Commercial & industrial
632,938
28,099
4.44
752,934
30,824
4.09
(119,996)
(2,725)
0.35
Total commercial
2,312,238
93,759
4.05
2,396,041
80,375
3.35
(83,803)
13,384
0.70
Residential real estate
1,960,629
65,866
3.36
1,571,459
52,884
3.37
389,170
12,982
(0.01)
Home equity
263,578
10,139
3.85
254,289
8,212
3.23
9,289
1,927
0.62
Other
15,799
724
4.58
19,765
966
4.89
(3,966)
(242)
(0.31)
Total consumer
279,377
10,863
3.89
274,054
9,178
3.35
5,323
1,685
0.54
Total loans
4,552,244
170,488
3.75
4,241,554
142,437
3.36
310,690
28,051
0.39
Total interest-earning assets
5,843,849
195,652
3.35
5,496,899
158,880
2.89
346,950
36,772
0.46
Noninterest-earning assets
258,906
341,067
(82,161)
Total assets
$6,102,755
$5,837,966
$264,789
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$263,154
$2,891
1.10 %
$202,929
$259
0.13 %
$60,225
$2,632
0.97 %
NOW accounts
864,084
862
0.10
765,584
491
0.06
98,500
371
0.04
Money market accounts
1,198,714
8,954
0.75
984,278
2,413
0.25
214,436
6,541
0.50
Savings accounts
574,349
473
0.08
521,143
282
0.05
53,206
191
0.03
Time deposits (in-market)
799,645
8,630
1.08
702,303
7,749
1.10
97,342
881
(0.02)
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,699,946
21,810
0.59
3,176,237
11,194
0.35
523,709
10,616
0.24
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
20,696
494
2.39
—
—
—
20,696
494
2.39
Wholesale brokered time deposits
386,170
3,719
0.96
644,151
1,196
0.19
(257,981)
2,523
0.77
Wholesale brokered deposits
406,866
4,213
1.04
644,151
1,196
0.19
(237,285)
3,017
0.85
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,106,812
26,023
0.63
3,820,388
12,390
0.32
286,424
13,633
0.31
FHLB advances
414,263
11,713
2.83
370,881
3,800
1.02
43,382
7,913
1.81
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
739
3.26
22,681
370
1.63
—
369
1.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,543,756
38,475
0.85
4,213,950
16,560
0.39
329,806
21,915
0.46
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
923,423
934,626
(11,203)
Other liabilities
142,324
143,197
(873)
Shareholders' equity
493,252
546,193
(52,941)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,102,755
$5,837,966
$264,789
Net interest income (FTE)
$157,177
$142,320
$14,857
Interest rate spread
2.50 %
2.50 %
— %
Net interest margin
2.69 %
2.59 %
0.10 %
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Commercial loans
$1,187
$885
$302
Total
$1,187
$885
$302
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$453,669
$432,274
$476,634
$513,192
$564,808
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,554
4,766
4,981
5,198
5,414
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$385,206
$363,599
$407,744
$444,085
$495,485
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,183
17,171
17,190
17,332
17,331
Book value per share - GAAP
$26.40
$25.17
$27.73
$29.61
$32.59
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$22.42
$21.18
$23.72
$25.62
$28.59
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$385,206
$363,599
$407,744
$444,085
$495,485
Total assets, as reported
$6,660,051
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,554
4,766
4,981
5,198
5,414
Total tangible assets
$6,591,588
$6,339,376
$5,914,001
$5,778,892
$5,781,804
Equity to assets - GAAP
6.81 %
6.75 %
7.97 %
8.78 %
9.65 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
5.84 %
5.74 %
6.89 %
7.68 %
8.57 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$16,573
$18,668
$19,957
$16,483
$20,188
$71,681
$76,870
Total average assets, as reported
$6,480,872
$6,216,129
$5,841,332
$5,864,668
$5,884,581
$6,102,755
$5,837,966
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,657
4,871
5,086
5,303
5,526
4,977
5,852
Total average tangible assets
$6,412,306
$6,147,349
$5,772,337
$5,795,456
$5,815,146
$6,033,869
$5,768,205
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.01 %
1.19 %
1.37 %
1.14 %
1.36 %
1.17 %
1.32 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-
1.03 %
1.20 %
1.39 %
1.15 %
1.38 %
1.19 %
1.33 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common
$16,535
$18,615
$19,900
$16,429
$20,128
$71,479
$76,648
Total average equity, as reported
$438,347
$487,230
$495,573
$553,185
$556,765
$493,252
$546,193
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,657
4,871
5,086
5,303
5,526
4,977
5,852
Total average tangible equity
$369,781
$418,450
$426,578
$483,973
$487,330
$424,366
$476,432
Return on average equity - GAAP
14.96 %
15.16 %
16.11 %
12.04 %
14.34 %
14.49 %
14.03 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-
17.74 %
17.65 %
18.71 %
13.77 %
16.39 %
16.84 %
16.09 %
