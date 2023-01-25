SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR TO BECOME SOUTHWEST FLORIDA'S MOST SOUGHT-AFTER WEDDING DESTINATION

Florida's Newest Premier Gulf Coast Resort Is Set To Offer Waterfront Wedding Options, A Private Bridal Suite, Innovative Catering Specialists, Wedding Planners And More

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, one of the most highly anticipated new hotels opening October 2023, is set to become one of Southwest Florida's most sought-after wedding destinations. From intimate gatherings to extravagant celebrations, Sunseeker Resort will offer event spaces that will provide the perfect setting for all of your wedding plans, including ceremony sites, a private bridal suite with convenient access to a full-service salon and waterfront ballrooms complete with floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces that overlook the picturesque Charlotte Harbor.

Sunseeker wedding packages include a dedicated hotel representative who will partner with your wedding planner to take care of all the details such as arranging complimentary services like menu tasting for up to four guests, design of custom wedding cake by Sunseeker's world-class executive pastry chef, selection of cocktail hors d'oeuvres & four-course dinner menu, coordination of guest room block and destination itinerary planning, and securing wedding night accommodations for the couple in one of Sunseeker's exclusive Sunsuites™. Package enhancements include an enhanced champagne toast and a variety of curated food stations including a handmade sushi display, artfully crafted slider bar, international mini pastry tower and expansive dim sum presentation.

"From memorable milestones to once-in-a-lifetime celebrations, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor provides a stunning backdrop for the wedding of your dreams," said Sunseeker Resorts Director of Catering, Heidi Thixton. "We know that saying "I Do" is the most important day for couples and the team at Sunseeker ensures that no detail is overlooked. Whether you envision a classic black-tie affair or elegant contemporary celebration, our waterfront ballrooms, world-class hotel amenities and dedicated hotel, banquet and culinary teams provide extraordinary service, so couples know their only requirement is their presence."

Every couple's dedicated Sunseeker representative will guide them through unique ceremony options onsite and offsite including indoor options such as The Great Egret Ballroom, an impressive 15,000-square-foot space lined with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Charlotte Harbor that offers an elegant atmosphere that can accommodate up to 450 guests. The Royal Tern Jr. Ballroom is another elegantly outfitted ballroom perfect for intimate celebrations that features 5,500-square-feet of open space and idyllic views and can accommodate up to 250 guests.

Bridal parties can reserve access to Sunseeker's plush bridal suite, the perfect location for bridal parties to primp and prep ahead of the event. The suite is conveniently connected to Sunseeker's Lorelei Spa & Salon and even offers a customizable mimosa bar option.

After the ceremony, guests will be greeted by servers with white & red wine options and four selections of hors d'oeuvres upon their arrival. Following the reception, guests will enjoy a four course dinner inspired by Florida's locally sourced ingredients that cover everything from land to sea. For the celebrated cake cutting moments of the event, the Sunseeker Resorts world-champion pastry chef, Patricia Nash, will help create a custom design based on the couple's dream specifications.

For couples looking to host a rehearsal dinner or farewell brunch, Sunseeker Resorts' 20 unique food & beverage concepts offer an endless of endless options to choose from without having to leave the resort.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is located at 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. The resort is just ten minutes from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) and easily accessible to out of town wedding guests from several major international airports including Fort Myers (RSW), Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ), St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE) and Tampa (TPA).

For more information or to make reservations at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR

Opening Fall 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida's Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original dining and bar concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants and a 25,000-square-foot multi-venue experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, seven retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts.

