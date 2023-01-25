In Partnership with Rising Tide Foundation, LUNGevity Issues RFA for $1.5M Lung Cancer Research Grant

Collaboration seeks to leverage studies of common drug-resistance mechanisms to improve outcomes for patients with oncogene-driven lung adenocarcinoma

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation is pleased to partner with Rising Tide Foundation, a global philanthropic organization based in Switzerland, to issue a Request for Application (RFA) to study how shared mechanisms of resistance can be targeted in oncogene-driven lung cancers.

"Over the past decade, we have seen tremendous growth in personalized treatment options for patients with oncogene-driven, advanced-stage adenocarcinoma. These targeted therapies have been incredibly impactful and effective for many patients," noted Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, LUNGevity's executive director of research. "Unfortunately, we have also seen that tumors treated with targeted therapies eventually develop resistance to treatment and begin to grow again. Researchers from all over the world have been trying to understand the causes of this resistance, and some patterns are emerging. Even in tumors driven by very different oncogenes, we have found some shared mechanisms for resistance."

The Rising Tide/LUNGevity Team Award Program to Target Mechanisms of Resistance aims to fund high-impact research to understand and target these shared resistance mechanisms in oncogene-driven lung adenocarcinoma. Applicants must hold a doctoral degree and have a faculty appointment. This is a $1,500,000 three-year team award; the involvement of at least two institutions is required. The program is open to both US and non-US applicants.

"Rising Tide Foundation has a longstanding history of funding innovative, patient-centered clinical research to positively impact the lives of people diagnosed with cancer. Lung cancer is a global health problem and is the largest cause of cancer-related deaths. We fund high-priority research areas and are thrilled to partner with LUNGevity, the largest philanthropic funder of lung cancer research in the United States. We appreciate LUNGevity's longstanding efforts to assist patient-led advocacy groups and to educate patients and caregivers to enable them to advocate for themselves," noted Dr. Alexandre Alencar of Rising Tide Foundation. "This new application mechanism will leverage LUNGevity's rigorous science vetting platform and will involve patient advocates at all stages of the grant review process."

The Rising Tide/LUNGevity Award Program to Target Mechanisms of Resistance uses a two-step application process. An applicant must first submit a letter of intent (LOI) due February 27, 2023. Only a subset of applicants will be invited to submit a full application after the LOIs are reviewed; these applications will be due May 8, 2023. Award recipients are expected to be announced in late summer 2023. For more information about this award, including full application information, visit www.lungevity.org/rising-tide-award.

Interested parties can also attend an informational webinar by signing up at us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Heb1VKnFQE-6zy2kOIXOkw.

About Rising Tide Foundation

Rising Tide Foundation for Clinical Cancer Research is a charitable, nonprofit organization established in 2010 and located in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. RTFCCR's primary consideration in granting support is given to innovative, patient-centered clinical research. The long-term ambition of the foundation is to bring the maximum benefit in the shortest time possible to cancer patients. The foundation works toward this objective by fostering partnerships and striving to attract and support the best in Phase I to Phase III clinical trials. The foundation's efforts are focused on the creation of less toxic therapeutic approaches, better disease burden management, earlier cancer detection, and innovative intervention strategies that will lead to increased quality of life and survival for patients.

Please visit www.risingtide-foundation.org to learn more.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer. The foundation works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, and to ensure that patients have access to these advances. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity provides information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live better and longer lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 238,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives in the United States than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only about 23% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it is caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

Please visit LUNGevity.org to learn more.





