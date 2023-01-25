Moogsoft Announces Key Competitive Wins and Six Quarters of Continued Growth

AIOps leader increases revenue growth by 300% year-over-year, reaches new achievements in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moogsoft , the AIOps pioneer, today announced tremendous company momentum led by six quarters of continual growth and double-digit competitive wins against other pure-play AIOps platforms. The company's sales success included continued recurring revenue growth in the core cloud offering at more than 300% year over year.

"Strong growth metrics and competitive wins are a testament to our platform's ability to save customers money by reducing downtime and ensuring the continuous availability of their apps and services," said Phil Tee, CEO and Co-Founder of Moogsoft. "Since creating the AIOps category nearly 11 years ago, we've seen demand for our technology skyrocket as brands understand that availability and operational efficiency are essential to enterprise success."

In 2022, Moogsoft had significant customer growth, including over a dozen competitive wins across retail, banking, insurance, healthcare and technology. The company announced new product features and enhancements that improve correlation, workflow automation and collaboration, offering greater insight and easier integration with other tools and giving users a comprehensive understanding of incidents and a granular view of correlations.

"Moogsoft has been the great unifier in tying together the disparity of the complex and specific nature of broadcast operations with the speed and agility of monitoring modern tech infrastructures," said Jeff Dow, EVP, Media and Broadcast Operations at Fox Corporation.

Moogsoft's inaugural State of Availability Report , released in September, shared survey results that uncovered the top challenges engineering teams face, including monitoring cycles, tool sprawl and a disconnect between engineers and leaders. The Moogsoft AIOps platform aims to tackle these challenges with integrations and capabilities that accelerate incident detection and response to help organizations build a DevOps culture where teams collaborate to improve user experience.

