Lawsuit Filed By Multiple Victims of Deadly Crash Involving Bus Bound For Dallas

At Least Six People Were Killed and Many Injured When Bus Flipped Over

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two seriously injured passengers and the family of a third who died filed a lawsuit today in County Court at Law in Dallas County, Texas after a catastrophic and deadly bus crash north of Matehuala, San Luis Potosi, Mexico on January 12, 2023. The bus was travelling from Guerrero, Mexico to Dallas, Texas transporting people returning from the holidays after visiting their families in Mexico.

The Potts Law Firm logo (PRNewsfoto/The Potts Law Firm, LLP) (PRNewswire)

The lawsuit alleges that the driver of the bus fell asleep while operating the bus at night, causing the bus to flip over and land on its side. The lawsuit brings claims for catastrophic injuries as well as the resulting death of one of the passengers. The suit was filed against the Texas company that sold the tickets along with the Texas and Arizona companies that owned and operated the bus.

The plaintiffs include the wife and children of Otoniel Benitez Serrano who died of injuries caused from the wreck. Alfonzo Aranda Garduno suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries including the amputation of his left foot. Fidel Luna suffered injuries to his head and spine along with fractures to his ribs.

"Safety is key for companies that take on the responsibility of transporting passengers in buses at all hours of the day and night. Unfortunately, we often find that these companies do not take passenger safety seriously and many fail to maintain the buses they use for transport and place unqualified drivers in control of passenger lives," said Derek Potts, National Managing partner of the Potts Law Firm in Houston.

"This case is particularly tragic in that it involves many families returning to their homes and places of work in Dallas after visiting Mexico over the holidays. We hope to be able to obtain some justice for these families."

The lawsuit is Fidel Luna, Alfonso Aranda Garduno, Edwin Benitez Albarran, and Veronica Albarran Alvarado, Individually and as Guardian of M.B.A., a minor, v. Autobuses Guerrero Plus LLC, Autobuses Aviles LLC and Purple Coach LLC, filed in County Court at Law in Dallas County, TX. Plaintiffs' attorneys are Potts Law Firm out of Houston and Dallas, Texas and Ezequiel Reyna Law Firm out of Weslaco, Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Potts Law Firm