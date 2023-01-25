Inclusive Communication Services Partners With Skillr App On iOS, The Language Experts At Your Fingertips™ Instant VidChat App

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillr, the iOS app for affordable per-minute instant video chats with professional and amateur language experts as well experts in a broad spectrum of other fields, announced today that it has entered into a series of language lesson and interpreter partnership agreements with noted entrepreneurs and advocates for those with hearing and vision disabilities and the Limited English Proficient (LEP), Tyler Herron and Shelby Edwards, Inclusive Communication Service (ICS).

ICS has provided professional and affordable sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, and services for the Deaf, Deaf-blind, Blind, low-vision, late deafened, hard-of-hearing, and Limited English Proficient (LEP) across the Northeast United States for nearly a decade.

Now, ICS is using Skillr to help consumers around the world.

Under the new non-exclusive Skillr Channel Partnership Agreement, ICS language pros will utilize the Skillr App to provide consumers around the world with instant live one-on-one VidChat professional interpreter services in Russian, Mandarin, Spanish and French languages, with American Sign Language (ASL) road mapped soon.

ICS has also joined the Skillr Referral Program which includes cash referral fees plus long-term revenue royalty rights on those consumers introduced to Skillr by ICS.

Edwards stated, "We are very excited to be a part of the Skillr community because it gives us new channels for real-time interaction with new and existing customers. With the Skillr App we help consumers experience and utilize instant on-demand VidChat professional language interpreters."

Skillr CEO Shapiro stated, "We're delighted Skillr App on iOS can be a place for our partner Inclusive Language Services to support and acquire new VidChat customers. I'm pleased to welcome Tyler, Shelby and the ICS team to the Skillr family of investors, partners, advisors, and our thousands of expert Skillrs."

About Inclusive Communication Services

Inclusive Communication Services (ICS) was co-founded by two professional sign language interpreters, Shelby and Tyler, with over 14-years of combined experience servicing Deaf, Deaf-blind, and hard-of-hearing communities across the U.S. Their mission is to improve inclusion in the communities we serve by being an affordable resource for premium sign language interpreting and transcription services for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing. ICS provides Sign Language Interpreting, Transcription Captioning, Deaf-Blind Tactile Interpreting, and ADA Consultation Services. Link to ICS Promo Video

The Skillr App

In the Skillr App on iOS there are live Skillrs available to video chat on your topic of interest and on your schedule. Skillrs' expertise ranges from the educational to personal and professional, so now with the Skillr App your homework help, interview coaching, and ICS professional interpreters are all on tap at affordable per-minute rates.

The Skillr Referral Program

Skillr provides a Referral Program through which influencers, consumers and Skillr pros alike – including Inclusive Communication Services, other channel partners, charities, religious organizations, and educational institutions – can start earning cash by referring new users to the Skillr App. New participants receive and distribute referral codes good for a totally free Skillr intro session with selected Skillrs.

About Skillr

Founded in Manhattan in 2020 and run by a serial-entrepreneur team led by venture capitalist and private equity fund manager Cassel Shapiro, Skillr, Inc., is a developer of software solutions built to address business and social opportunities in the education technology and the digital gig economy industries.

