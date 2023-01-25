FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. - FCRD

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FCRD) (or the "Company") to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NasdaqGM: CCAP). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, on a market value basis, based on the closing stock price of Crescent BDC common stock on October 3, 2022 ($14.89 per share), the transaction represents total consideration for First Eagle BDC stockholders of approximately $145.6 million or $4.86 per share. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fcrd/ to learn more.

