Ericsson announces changes to the Executive Team

Jenny Lindqvist is appointed Senior Vice President, and Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America , effective as of February 1, 2023

Becomes member of Ericsson's Executive Team reporting to CEO

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has appointed Jenny Lindqvist Senior Vice President, Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America, as of February 1, 2023. Effective the same date she will become member of the Ericsson Executive Team, reporting to the CEO. Jenny Lindqvist currently holds the position of Vice President and Head of Northern and Central Europe within Ericsson's Market Area Europe & Latin America.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, says: "I am very pleased to welcome Jenny as a member of the Executive Team. Jenny takes on this role at a pivotal time for Ericsson and the industry as we drive towards realizing the full potential of 5G technology by solidifying our leadership position in mobile networks. Under Jenny's leadership and leveraging her commercial and operations experience, I see an opportunity for Ericsson to further grow and shape the future of our business in Europe and Latin America with our leading customers."

Jenny Lindqvist says: "I am delighted to take on this exciting new role for Europe and Latin America. I look forward to working closely together with our customers and teams in this diverse Market Area to bring value, innovation, and vision to our fast-changing business environment and leverage our technology leadership in 5G."

Jenny Lindqvist has a Master of Science in Business & Economics from Stockholm School of Economics. Previous management positions within Ericsson Business Area and Market Area organizations include Head of Global Customer Unit Telia Company, Head of Solution Line Intelligent Transport Systems, Key Account Manager Telenor, Managed Services Engagement Lead and Business Manager Multimedia. Previous positions outside Ericsson include roles in management consulting in France and Sweden, as well as in Pharmaceuticals in the Philippines.

As a member of Ericsson's Executive Leadership Team, Jenny Lindqvist succeeds Stefan Koetz who has been acting in this role as of June 1, 2022. Stefan will take on a new role as Head of Strategic Projects for Market Area Europe & Latin America.

