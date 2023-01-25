D2L Innovation Brings Valuable Tools to Learners and Educators

Features and tools foster creativity, improve experiences and support a stronger learning ecosystem

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today highlighted a suite of product features that are helping learners and educators around the world by empowering users at every level, simplifying the learning experience for those of various abilities and bringing solutions together in one place.

"D2L continues to be part of the leading edge of innovative ideas in products that help meet the evolving needs of learners and educators everywhere. As the way we learn changes, our products offer more opportunities to create meaningful learning experiences, more compelling content, and stronger ecosystems," says Rajesh Talpade, Senior Vice President of Product Management at D2L. "Whether it's a more efficient way to evaluate learning, simple course creation tools, or a more robust learning community, we never stop working to help our learners achieve more than they dreamed possible."

D2L is continually expanding the scope of its existing range of products, tools and services to help educators, organizations and learners prepare for the future. D2L's product features make it easier to offer effective learning in online and blended environments so that everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Empowering Educators and Administrators

New functionalities and offerings help empower users with the tools they need to succeed while helping educators save time to focus on individual learner needs.

Creator+ simplifies the complexity of creating learning content, making any content creator feel confident and empowered to build compelling and engaging courses for their learners. Creator+ includes ready-made content templates, straightforward interactive elements, screen captures and practice exercises that allow educators to craft beautiful and instructionally sound content using seamless and familiar D2L Brightspace workflows. 90% of Creator+ users report finding it extremely easy to use.

High-quality, curriculum-aligned content is now available right in Brightspace with the launch of the D2L Adventure offering.

Clients have access to even more data and improved data dashboards, making it easier to gain insight and understand metrics in their organizations.

Simplifying Workflows

Recent updates continue to make workflows more efficient and consistent. It's now easier to assess learners, manage audio-video content, reuse course material, manage learners, share accomplishments and give learners greater flexibility and control over their personal learning goals.

Updating tools and improving consistency across the platform—and without disruption—continues to be a priority. With the launch of the new Quiz creation experience, we've simplified common tasks for first-time or infrequent users, while making access to the advanced features that experienced power-users love easier. This experience required no migration.

Being able to copy assignments from one course to another, having one central location to manage all multimedia files and making it easier to publicly share achievements granted in Brightspace are simple improvements that make users' lives easier.

For clients managing sub-companies, complex roles and various self-enrollment rules, recent updates to group and enrollment functionalities bring simplicity to the experience.

Building a Stronger Ecosystem

New features help build strong learning ecosystems by making access to—and integration with—Brightspace easier and by improving the way educators, administrators, learners and D2L experts connect with one another.

Early access to the new D2L Brightspace Community brings a new and improved experience for users that makes it easier to access documentation, ask questions and find information all in one user-friendly location.

Integration with other tools is now even easier with improvements to LTI, and users can take advantage of just-in-time user creation via SAML authentication (SAML Just-in-Time).

Providing customers and partners with a platform they can rely on continues to be a top priority, demonstrated by D2L's recent ISO 27017 certification.

