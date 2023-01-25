Cowbell Launches "Cowbell Academy", New eLearning Center Dedicated to Cyber Insurance

With 48% of insurance brokers and agents uncomfortable explaining cyber insurance to their clients, Academy strengthens insurance brokers' knowledge of standalone cyber insurance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of Cowbell Academy, a unique institution that offers insurance agents and brokers lessons on cyber insurance. The program includes general classes such as Cyber Insurance 101, assessments to help brokers evaluate their level of knowledge with cyber insurance, as well as classes dedicated to Cowbell's products. Cowbell is the first cyber insurance provider to offer formalized eLearning services for insurance brokers dedicated to cyber.

(PRNewsfoto/Cowbell) (PRNewswire)

In a recent survey of over 500 agents and brokers, Cowbell found that 48% of insurance brokers and agents feel uncomfortable explaining cyber insurance to their clients. The same study found that 60% of clients are driven to obtain cyber insurance through increased awareness around cyber insurance, not by their brokers or agents, but instead by their peers. Although standalone cyber insurance is a direct means for small and medium-sized enterprises to get adequate financial protection from cyberattacks, coverage is not accessible to many because their primary insurance agent does not present the option to them.

"Having been a broker myself, I know how hard it can be to get comfortable selling a new line of insurance," says Alexis Cierra Vaughn, avp of agency marketing at Cowbell. "I'm proud to offer Cowbell Academy as a one-stop, dedicated service to our appointed brokers that can help them get familiar with all aspects of cyber insurance."

"Cowbell Academy is a much-needed addition to the cyber insurance market" said Todd Chollet, risk advisor at Lakenan Insurance. "The academy does a good job of simplifying the subject and Cowbell's coverages. Knowing that our brokers can go to the eLearning service anytime and continue their learning on cyber insurance is invaluable."

Courses at Cowbell Academy have been developed by insurance and cybersecurity professionals with extensive agent and broker experience. The curriculum is centered on the evolving cyber industry. As a fast-growing field, classes are crafted with each cyber insurance learning level in mind, breaking down the complex topic to a level that every learner can understand.

Cowbell Academy also offers complimentary continuing education credit courses to appointed agents, with a curriculum focused on cyber insurance in multiple states.

To join Cowbell Academy, insurance agents and brokers can request to get appointed by Cowbell, by visiting: https://cowbell.insure/for-agencies/

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) coverage adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 15+ A.M. Best A- or higher rated (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and India. For more information, please visit https://cowbell.insure/.

Media Contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell@LuminaPR.com

408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cowbell Cyber