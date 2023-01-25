KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades is proud to announce the launch of a new closed basket made of recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard for the produce sector. An alternative to food packaging that is difficult to recycle, this new product is the latest addition to Cascades' line of eco-friendly packaging.

Cascades launches new eco-friendly packaging for fresh fruits and vegetables (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Designed using recognized eco-design principles, this product is in keeping with a circular economy approach. By using recycled corrugated cardboard in its design, Cascades is supporting its customers efforts to reduce their environmental impact while meeting consumer demand for increasingly eco–friendly packaging.

The result of the expertise and work of a multidisciplinary team, the innovative design allows for flat shipping, thereby reducing transportation costs and the need for storage space. A mounting jig, designed specifically for both basket formats (2l and 3l), will also speed up and simplify operations for producers.

The multiple customization options offer a competitive advantage and will make produce brands stand out on the shelf with high-quality flexographic, lithographic and digital printing options.

"This new corrugated basket for fresh fruits and vegetables reiterates our commitment to offer innovative products that meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility. This launch is also in line with the commitment we made in our Sustainability Action Plan to ensure that 100% of our packaging is recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

The closed corrugated basket for fresh fruits and vegetables recently pre-qualified for the How2Recycle program, making it easier for producers to obtain certification.

The basket has already made its mark in prestigious food industry competitions. It was a finalist in the Sustainable Design category for the 2023 PAC Global Awards, for the Prix Innovation en alimentation 2022, which is awarded by the Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec, as well as the Grands Prix DUX 2023, eco-packaging initiatives.

For more information about the product, visit cascades.com.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 talents across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cascades Inc.