BROXEL AND VIOLETTA ANNOUNCE THEIR ALLIANCE TO FACE THE GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE WITH TECHNOLOGY

Introducing 2.0 version including Whatsapp, and announced the economic violence content integration at the chatbot and financial products with gender perspective development

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Violetta, the creator of a conversational platform to prevent gender-based violence NGO, and Broxel, the financial technology leader company, announced a long term alliance with three purposes: the permanent strengthening of the chatbot, the integration of economic violence content on the platform, and the joint creation of financial products with a gender perspective that promotes inclusion. The alliance was signed by Sasha Glatt, Floretta Mayerson, Carla Pilgram and Sara Kalach, founders of Violetta, and Gustavo A. Gutiérrez Galindo, CEO and Founder of Broxel.

"Broxel has the possibilities to impact financial inclusion like no other company. In this train of thought, including those who, due to income, immigration status, or gender have been excluded of financial services, we've decided this alliance with Violetta will be our compass, our guide to conceptualize and develop financial products that allows the inclusion of thousand of women who are financially invisible; women with no name or last-name on the financial system, because they don't have an account, a card with their name on it, that perpetuate the violence cycles in which they find themselves. The technology we have in Broxel ensures that this goal is possible; the social commitment that we share with Violetta reminds us that it's necessary", said Gustavo A. Gutiérrez Galindo, CEO and Founder of Broxel.

"Today we introduce Violetta 2.0, the new chatbot version available on Whatsapp, with state-of-the-art technologies and psychoeducational content based on the community's needs, which make Violetta an even more accessible tool for everyone."

During the alliance presentation, Floretta Mayerson, Violetta's co-funder, explained that, since the relationship with Broxel was made, it was determined to include economic violence content in the conversational platform: "According to (INEGI), by 2020, Economic violence has a prevalence of 47.3% in women whose marital status is separated, divorced or widow and 28.1% in married women, and the age range in which it occurs most is between 35 and 44 years. We find enormous potential in the Violetta-Broxel alliance to take impact of gender-based violence prevention to a deeper level. Violetta will integrate psychoeducational and socio-emotional content around the prevention of economic violence in this new Violetta's version, and this 2023, financial products with a gender perspective will be designed and put on the market to help face economic violence."

Broxel and Violetta A.C., reaffirmed being aware that the detection of economic violence is not enough, but the joint responsibility to prevent and face its causes and consequences, as well as developing products with a gender perspective that allow financial inclusion: "Financial invisibility, not having an account with their name, not being able to save money, prevents victims of gender-based violence from imagining and building a different reality. That is what Broxel and Violetta want to change together. We want to build sorority and inclusion based on technology", pointed out Gustavo A. Gutiérrez Galindo, CEO and Founder of Broxel.

The 4 Violetta's co-founders explained that all the content posted on WhatsApp and web platforms is created by professionals and it will be divided into 7 objectives based on content for building healthy relationships. To chat with Violetta write to +52 5592252523.

About Violetta

Just two months after the launch of Violetta on WhatsApp, more than 25,000 people registered on the platform, becoming the digital confidant of more than 90,000 people in its historical total. This shows the potential that the tool has to help people build relationships violence free, the result of creating a safe digital space with a gender perspective.

About Broxel

Broxel is a 100% Mexican company, leader in payment technology. Since its founding in 2011, Broxel has offered tailored solutions in the B2B, B2B2C and B2C categories. Broxel is an official licensee of Mastercard, Visa and Carnet, and as of 2021, a Google Cloud partner for the democratization of financial technology solutions throughout Latin America. Broxel issues the official card of the Miami Dolphins in the United States, and developed the "Broxel Borderless" product to meet the financial needs of Mexicans in the United States. The company has about 1,000 employees dedicated to innovation, technology development and new products to promote financial inclusion.

CONTACT:

José Luis Anton

VP Communications

+525543441857

jose.anton@broxel.com

