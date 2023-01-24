Vistra Announces Connected Conservation Program to Expand Demand Response in Texas

Program provides opportunities for customers across Texas to conserve electricity during peak demand periods

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced the expansion of its residential demand response program in Texas, enabling any customer with a compatible smart thermostat to participate in real-time enhancement of grid reliability. This network of customers with connected devices can automatically reduce their power consumption when electricity demand is high – helping to balance supply and demand – a crucial and flexible component in meeting the growing power needs of Texans.

Through Vistra's flagship brand, the new TXU Energy Connected ConservationSM program enables anyone with an eligible thermostat to take a more significant role in energy conservation. By agreeing to small, gradual, automatic temperature adjustments during peak consumption periods, customers will help conserve energy across Texas – using less and saving more.

"Texas consumes more electricity than any state in the country, and as the state's population grows and more products are electrified, that appetite for electricity grows along with it," said Sam Sen, vice president of Vistra's energy transition solutions team. "Programs like TXU Energy Connected ConservationSM empower savvy consumers to save money and be part of the solution, making it possible to pool their collective action and reduce electricity demand across the state when the grid needs it most."

With TXU Energy Connected ConservationSM, customer thermostats will be automatically adjusted by no more than a few degrees for a short period of time. The program is designed with the customer in mind, offering total flexibility to opt out of a conservation event anytime and control the thermostat manually.

Sen continued, "Vistra is fully committed to continuing our leadership in the energy transition. We want to make smart devices even smarter – enabling our customers to use their thermostats, electric vehicles, and solar panels already in their homes as tools to better meet their energy needs. As customer homes continue to electrify, this program will be able to flex, offering even more opportunities to reduce energy use and save."

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/

