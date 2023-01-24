Southern First Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
"Southern First continues to attract talented bankers, and clients are moving their relationships to Southern First at a record pace," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "In the fourth quarter of 2022, our team generated the largest loan growth quarter in our company's history. While this transitional interest rate cycle of the Federal Reserve is weakening our current margin, we continue to grow book value and are excited about our momentum as we head into the new year."
2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Net income was $5.5 million, compared to $12.0 million for Q4 2021
- Diluted earnings per common share were $0.68 per share, compared to $1.49 for Q4 2021
- Total loans increased 31% to $3.3 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at Q4 2021
- Total deposits increased 22% to $3.1 billion at Q4 2022, compared to $2.6 billion at Q4 2021
- Book value per common share increased to $36.76, or 5%, over Q4 2021
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
5,492
8,413
7,240
7,970
12,005
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.68
1.04
0.90
0.98
1.49
Total revenue(1)
25,826
28,134
27,149
26,091
26,194
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
2.88 %
3.19 %
3.35 %
3.37 %
3.35 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.63 %
1.00 %
0.92 %
1.10 %
1.66 %
Return on average equity(3)
7.44 %
11.57 %
10.31 %
11.60 %
17.61 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
63.55 %
57.03 %
58.16 %
56.28 %
56.25 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.87 %
1.92 %
2.02 %
2.03 %
2.06 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,273,363
3,030,027
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
Total deposits
3,133,864
3,001,452
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
Core deposits(6)
2,759,112
2,723,592
2,588,283
2,541,113
2,479,412
Total assets
3,691,981
3,439,669
3,287,663
3,073,234
2,925,548
Book value per common share
36.76
35.99
35.39
34.90
35.07
Loans to deposits
104.45 %
100.95 %
99.13 %
98.25 %
97.12 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.91 %
13.58 %
13.97 %
14.37 %
14.90 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.88 %
11.49 %
11.83 %
12.18 %
12.65 %
Leverage ratio
9.17 %
9.44 %
9.71 %
10.12 %
10.18 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
10.44 %
11.02 %
11.33 %
11.65 %
12.09 %
Tangible common equity(9)
7.98 %
8.37 %
8.60 %
9.06 %
9.50 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/ total assets
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.15 %
0.17 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.71 %
5.24 %
7.29 %
7.83 %
12.61 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)
0.11 %
0.07 %
0.10 %
0.13 %
0.09 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
(0.05 %)
(0.06 %)
0.02 %
0.00 %
0.06 %
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.18 %
1.20 %
1.20 %
1.24 %
1.22 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
1,470.74 %
1,388.87 %
1,166.70 %
726.88 %
625.16 %
INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
December 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans
$
33,939
29,752
26,610
23,931
23,661
114,233
91,599
Investment securities
562
506
448
474
410
1,990
1,335
Federal funds sold
525
676
180
59
66
1,439
233
Total interest income
35,026
30,934
27,238
24,464
24,137
117,662
93,167
Interest expense
Deposits
10,329
5,021
1,844
908
900
18,102
3,909
Borrowings
578
459
510
392
380
1,939
1,526
Total interest expense
10,907
5,480
2,354
1,300
1,280
20,041
5,435
Net interest income
24,119
25,454
24,884
23,164
22,857
97,621
87,732
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
2,325
950
1,775
1,105
(4,200)
6,155
(12,400)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,794
24,504
23,109
22,059
27,057
91,466
100,132
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
291
1,230
1,184
1,494
1,931
4,198
11,376
Service fees on deposit accounts
187
194
209
191
200
782
757
ATM and debit card income
575
559
563
528
560
2,225
2,092
Income from bank owned life insurance
344
315
315
315
312
1,289
1,231
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
(394)
-
-
(394)
-
Other income
310
382
388
399
334
1,480
1,645
Total noninterest income
1,707
2,680
2,265
2,927
3,337
9,580
17,101
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
9,576
9,843
9,915
9,456
9,208
38,790
36,103
Occupancy
2,666
2,442
2,219
1,778
2,081
9,105
6,956
Other real estate owned expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
385
Outside service and data processing costs
1,521
1,529
1,528
1,533
1,395
6,112
5,468
Insurance
551
507
367
260
342
1,686
1,149
Professional fees
788
555
693
599
682
2,635
2,589
Marketing
282
338
329
269
260
1,216
905
Other
1,029
832
737
790
767
3,389
2,875
Total noninterest expenses
16,413
16,046
15,788
14,685
14,735
62,933
56,430
Income before provision for income taxes
7,088
11,138
9,586
10,301
15,659
38,113
60,803
Income tax expense
1,596
2,725
2,346
2,331
3,654
8,998
14,092
Net income available to common shareholders
$
5,492
8,413
7,240
7,970
12,005
29,115
46,711
Earnings per common share – Basic
$
0.69
1.06
0.91
1.00
1.52
3.66
5.96
Earnings per common share – Diluted
0.68
1.04
0.90
0.98
1.49
3.61
5.85
Basic weighted average common shares
7,971
7,972
7,945
7,932
7,877
7,958
7,844
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,071
8,065
8,075
8,096
8,057
8,072
7,989
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, a $2.9 million decrease from the third quarter of 2022 and a $6.5 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income decreased $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, and increased $1.3 million, or 5.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income from the prior quarter was driven by an increase in interest expense on our deposit accounts related to the Federal Reserve's 425-basis point increase in the federal funds rate. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2021 related to growth in our loan portfolio, partially offset by the higher interest expense on our deposit accounts.
The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $950 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision expense during the fourth quarter of 2022, calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology adopted effective January 1, 2022, includes a $2.3 million provision for loan losses and a $25 thousand provision for unfunded commitments. The increased provision during the fourth quarter was driven by $243.3 million of loan growth. The reversal in the provision during the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by improvement in economic conditions after the onset of the pandemic.
Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a $973 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2022 and a $1.6 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021. In prior quarters, mortgage banking income has been the largest component of our noninterest income; however, due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months, combined with our strategy to keep a larger percentage of these loans in our portfolio, mortgage banking income decreased to $291 thousand from prior quarter income of $1.2 million and from income of $1.9 million for the prior year.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million, a $367 thousand increase from the third quarter of 2022, and a $1.7 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by increases in occupancy, professional fees, and other noninterest expenses, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, insurance and other noninterest expenses. In comparison to the prior quarter, the increases in occupancy, professional fees and other noninterest expenses were due to higher property tax expenses, an increase in legal and accounting/audit costs, as well as an increase in FDIC insurance premiums. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the prior year primarily due to the hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases, while the increase in occupancy expense relates to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters. In addition, our insurance costs increased during 2022 due to higher FDIC insurance premiums and our noninterest expense increase reflects higher travel and entertainment costs as well as an increase in fraud losses.
Our effective tax rate was 22.5% for the fourth quarter, a decrease from 24.5% for the prior quarter of 2022 and 23.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The lower tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 relates to the greater impact of our tax-exempt and equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 60,176
$ 525
3.46 %
$ 122,071
$ 676
2.20 %
$ 138,103
$ 66
0.19 %
Investment securities, taxable
86,594
515
2.36 %
91,462
449
1.95 %
107,181
351
1.30 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
9,987
61
2.42 %
10,160
74
2.89 %
11,695
75
2.56 %
Loans(10)
3,165,061
33,939
4.25 %
2,941,350
29,752
4.01 %
2,452,677
23,661
3.83 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,321,818
35,040
4.18 %
3,165,043
30,951
3.88 %
2,709,656
24,153
3.54 %
Noninterest-earning assets
162,924
159,233
153,284
Total assets
$3,484,742
$3,324,726
$2,862,940
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 343,541
379
0.44 %
$ 361,500
178
0.20 %
$ 330,067
64
0.08 %
Savings & money market
1,529,532
7,657
1.99 %
1,417,181
3,663
1.03 %
1,278,930
637
0.20 %
Time deposits
405,907
2,293
2.24 %
361,325
1,180
1.30 %
155,708
199
0.51 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,278,980
10,329
1.80 %
2,140,006
5,021
0.93 %
1,764,705
900
0.20 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
7,594
81
4.23 %
1,357
10
2.92 %
-
-
- %
Subordinated debentures
36,197
497
5.45 %
36,169
449
4.93 %
36,089
380
4.18 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,322,771
10,907
1.86 %
2,177,532
5,480
1.00 %
1,800,794
1,280
0.28 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
869,314
858,202
791,700
Shareholders' equity
292,657
288,542
270,446
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$3,484,742
$3,324,276
$2,862,940
Net interest spread
2.32 %
2.88 %
3.26 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$24,133
2.88 %
$25,471
3.19 %
$22,873
3.35 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
14
17
16
Net interest income
$24,119
$25,454
$22,857
Net interest income was $24.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a $1.3 million decrease from the third quarter, driven by a $5.4 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in interest income, on a taxable basis. The increase in interest expense was driven by $139.0 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances at an average rate of 1.80%, an 87-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by $223.7 million growth in average loan balances at a yield of 4.25%, an increase of 24-basis points from the third quarter of 2022. In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $1.3 million, resulting primarily from $712.4 million growth in average loan balances during 2022, combined with a 42-basis point increase in loan yield. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 31-basis point decrease from 3.19% from the third quarter of 2022 and a 47-basis point decrease from 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 425-basis point interest rate hikes during 2022, the yield on our interest-earning assets has increased by 64-basis points during the fourth quarter of 2022 in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021. However, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities, specifically our interest-bearing deposits, has increased by 158-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2022.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
18,788
16,530
21,090
20,992
21,770
Federal funds sold
101,277
139,544
124,462
95,093
86,882
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
50,809
4,532
36,538
33,131
58,557
Total cash and cash equivalents
170,874
160,606
182,090
149,216
167,209
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
93,347
91,521
98,991
106,978
120,281
Other investments
10,833
5,449
5,065
4,104
4,021
Total investment securities
104,180
96,970
104,056
111,082
124,302
Mortgage loans held for sale
3,917
9,243
18,329
17,840
13,556
Loans (5)
3,273,363
3,030,027
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
Less allowance for credit losses
(38,639)
(36,317)
(34,192)
(32,944)
(30,408)
Loans, net
3,234,724
2,993,710
2,811,013
2,627,731
2,459,469
Bank owned life insurance
51,122
50,778
50,463
50,148
49,833
Property and equipment, net
99,183
99,530
96,674
95,129
92,370
Deferred income taxes
12,522
18,425
15,078
10,635
8,397
Other assets
15,459
10,407
9,960
10,859
10,412
Total assets
$
3,691,981
3,439,669
3,287,663
3,072,640
2,925,548
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,133,864
3,001,452
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
FHLB Advances
175,000
60,000
50,000
-
-
Subordinated debentures
36,214
36,187
36,160
36,133
36,106
Other liabilities
52,391
54,245
48,708
49,809
47,715
Total liabilities
3,397,469
3,151,884
3,005,026
2,794,116
2,647,647
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
80
80
80
80
79
Nonvested restricted stock
(3,306)
(3,348)
(3,230)
(3,425)
(1,435)
Additional paid-in capital
119,027
118,433
117,714
117,286
114,226
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,410)
(14,009)
(10,143)
(6,393)
(740)
Retained earnings
192,121
186,629
178,216
170,976
165,771
Total shareholders' equity
294,512
287,785
282,637
278,524
277,901
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,691,981
3,439,669
3,287,663
3,072,640
2,925,548
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
36.76
35.99
35.39
34.90
35.07
Stock price:
High
49.50
47.16
50.09
65.02
64.73
Low
41.46
41.66
42.25
50.84
52.73
Period end
45.75
41.66
43.59
50.84
62.49
Common shares outstanding
8,011
7,997
7,986
7,981
7,925
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
247
253
259
265
270
Commercial business
182
79
-
-
-
Consumer
Real estate
207
-
183
739
989
Home equity
195
197
200
815
653
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
1,796
2,086
2,289
2,713
2,952
Total nonaccrual loans
2,627
2,615
2,931
4,532
4,864
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,627
2,615
2,931
4,532
4,864
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.15 %
0.17 %
Total loans
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.17 %
0.20 %
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$
4,503
4,683
3,558
3,241
3,299
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.71 %
5.24 %
7.29 %
7.83 %
12.61 %
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
36,317
34,192
32,944
30,408
36,075
CECL adjustment
-
-
-
1,500
-
Loans charged-off
-
-
(316)
(169)
(1,509)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
22
1,600
39
180
42
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
22
1,600
(277)
11
(1,467)
Provision for credit losses
2,300
525
1,525
1,025
(4,200)
Balance, end of period
$
38,639
36,317
34,192
32,944
30,408
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.18 %
1.20 %
1.20 %
1.24 %
1.22 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
1,470.74 %
1,388.87 %
1,166.70 %
726.88 %
625.22 %
Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.00 %
(0.22 %)
0.04 %
0.00 %
0.24 %
Total nonperforming assets remained at $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing 0.07% of total assets, compared to 0.08% in the third quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 4.71% from 12.61% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement over the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of six hotel loans, or $18.5 million in the aggregate, we upgraded from substandard during 2022.
Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the CECL methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.
On December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $38.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, compared to $36.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, and $30.4 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. We had negligible net recoveries of $22 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $525 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
612,901
572,972
551,544
527,776
488,965
Non-owner occupied RE
862,579
799,569
741,263
705,811
666,833
Construction
109,726
85,850
84,612
75,015
64,425
Business
468,112
419,312
389,790
352,932
333,049
Total commercial loans
2,053,318
1,877,703
1,767,209
1,661,534
1,553,272
Consumer
Real estate
931,278
873,471
812,130
745,667
694,401
Home equity
179,300
171,904
161,512
155,678
154,839
Construction
80,415
77,798
76,878
72,627
59,846
Other
29,052
29,151
27,476
25,169
27,519
Total consumer loans
1,220,045
1,152,324
1,077,996
999,141
936,605
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,273,363
3,030,027
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
Less—allowance for credit losses
(38,639)
(36,317)
(34,192)
(32,944)
(30,408)
Total loans, net
$
3,234,724
2,993,710
2,811,013
2,627,731
2,459,469
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Non-interest bearing
$
804,115
791,050
799,169
779,262
768,650
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
318,030
357,862
364,189
416,322
401,788
Money market accounts
1,506,418
1,452,958
1,320,329
1,238,866
1,201,099
Savings
40,673
42,335
41,944
41,630
39,696
Time, less than $250,000
32,469
79,387
62,340
57,972
61,122
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
432,159
277,860
282,187
174,122
91,471
Total deposits
$
3,133,864
3,001,452
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(7) December 31, 2022 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.7 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
