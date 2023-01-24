Melio Launches Integration To Sync Payments Data with Xero

Small businesses can automatically sync data between the payments platform and Xero's accounting software, giving businesses back valuable time

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio , a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced a new integration with cloud-based accounting software platform Xero . Through this integration, Melio's small business customers will have the ability to automatically sync their accounts payable and receivable data with Xero – saving time on paying bills, making reconciliation easier, and providing better visibility into upcoming payments.

"This two-way sync with Xero will help small business customers better understand how much money is going in and out of their accounts at a time when it is critical to keep a close eye on cash flow," said Ilan Atias, Melio's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Moreover, this integration will help save customers time and simplify the bill-paying process while providing them with more visibility and control over their day-to-day finances."

There are 33.2 million small businesses in the United States, equivalent to 99.9 percent of all businesses in the nation. This integration will help these businesses spend less time on bookkeeping and more time growing their operations. Small businesses' bills, payments, and invoice information will be automatically synced between the two platforms, saving time inputting information into separate accounts and removing the guesswork associated with matching payments with open invoices.

"Melio's integration with Xero offers tremendous value to our accounting and bookkeeping partners and their small business clients," said Carol Haverty, VP of Partnerships, Americas at Xero. "Melio and Xero have a shared vision of championing small business. We look forward to helping our customers streamline workflows and save time with this integration so they can focus on growing and running their business."

This marks Melio's fourth synchronization with a top accounting software company to date, building upon the company's record of partnering and integrating with financial institutions, software providers, and marketplaces.

About Melio:

Melio is a leading B2B payments technology company that enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments, helping them improve cash flow and workflow. As one of the fastest-growing B2B payment solutions in the United States, Melio is transforming how money is moved between businesses. It serves financial institutions and software companies that want to provide Accounts Payable and Receivable products for their small business customers. Melio was founded in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado.

