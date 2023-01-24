MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MBS Source, the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for structured products and the provider of market data for a majority of sell-side and a growing number of buy-side firms in the space, announced significant growth in trading activity for the period of January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, versus the same period in 2021, continuing a trend in the market shift towards electronic trading of structured products.

MBS Source Sees Growth in Electronification of Structured Products Trading

"The MBS Source platform empowers clients to access and act on the data with seamless integration into their workflows," says Richard J. Makarick, Head of Sales & Facilitation Desk of MBS Source. "We've witnessed accelerated growth in the past two years and look forward to what the future will bring. We anticipate future growth to be significant as more market participants get involved."

"We've made significant investments in the platform's functionality to cover all trading protocols available in this market and to make the transition from phone and email very easy." says Mihai Szabo, founder and CEO. "As a result, platform adoption went up for both buy-side and sell-side firms, with more and more firms interested in conducting business in a new way."

MBS Source saw over 110% growth in the number of trades and a 181% increase in trading volumes. The number of traders participating in trading protocols on the MBS Source platform grew by over 25%. The MBS Source account base continued to expand, with over 20% growth in number of new clients on the network.

The structured products marketplace has lagged behind more digitized marketplaces such as credit and rates. We are now seeing demand spill over to this market as traders and portfolio managers look to streamline workflows, seek more liquidity, mitigate trading errors, and meet regulatory requirements such as best execution.

About MBS Source

MBS Source is a comprehensive marketplace for securitized products: Agency & Non-Agency CMOs, Specified Pools, CMBS, ABS, SBA Pools, and CDO/CLOs. With an easy-to-use interface, the MBS Source platform provides users with streamlined workflow options, including anonymous or fully-disclosed access with dealers and anonymous access to the rest of the market.

Please visit mbssource.com or email trading@mbssource.net to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE MBS Source