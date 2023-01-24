JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Ivy Exec on Their Sale to InnovateMR, a Portfolio Company of CIVC Partners

JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Ivy Exec on Their Sale to InnovateMR, a Portfolio Company of CIVC Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Exec, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to InnovateMR, a portfolio company of CIVC Partners.

JEGI CLARITY logo (PRNewsfoto/JEGI CLARITY) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Manhattan, Ivy Exec is a leading provider of B2B qualitative expert insights. Ivy Exec delivers curated content and networking opportunities to roughly 2.5 million decision makers, subject matter experts and key opinion leaders. Ivy Exec's Ivy Insights Division, the research business within Ivy Exec, provides paid B2B qualitative consulting engagements with top research companies, consulting firms, Fortune 500 companies and financial sponsors.

The acquisition of Ivy Exec will drive strong profitable growth by strengthening InnovateMR's capabilities and creating a differentiated provider of valuable solutions. As a leader in specialized research, this acquisition further accelerates InnovateMR's commitment to data quality and global B2B survey participant reach.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Vice President of Marketing

+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY