Green Cabbage announces Thomas Johnson as the company's new President of Clinical Operations.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage The Global Leader in spend analytics and market intelligence announced Thomas Johnson as the company's new President of Clinical Operations, effective January 17th, 2023.

Mr. Johnson most recently served for 28 years as Vice President & Chief Information Officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare, one of the region's premier healthcare systems, leading their clinical technology and innovation initiatives to improve operations and care delivery.

With 30+ years of experience as a senior leader in healthcare delivery, he has a proven track record of selecting, contracting, and leveraging clinical technology to improve operations and outcomes.

Mr. Johnson stated, "I am very excited to join Green Cabbage as a member of their dynamic leadership team. I am confident in the company's customer-focused strategy to deliver results that impact our customers' bottom line in a positive way. Our approach encourages engagement, coordination, and communications as we become an extension of our customers' procurement teams through the utilization of One Workspace , our spend analytics platform. The Green Cabbage One Workspace Platform contains over 600M+ data points on 13,000 suppliers, making it the most robust spend analytics tool in the industry. This technology is going to be crucial to clients in the Life Sciences industry looking to implement proactive procurement solutions."

We have already seen a significant migration from our existing customers into the clinical category. Tom and his team have created and delivered significant outcomes to several exciting customers and will continue to innovate the space through the utilization of One Workspace. Eric Cunningham, Green Cabbage CEO stated, "Green Cabbage is thrilled to add expertise like Mr. Johnson's to the executive team to continue to enhance our offerings and value that is delivered with every interaction."

About Green Cabbage

Green Cabbage is the global leader in spend analytics and the only cost-reduction company that offers a subscription-based model with a savings guarantee.

A subscription to the Green Cabbage One Workspace includes access to three platforms: PAAS360, RUBIX, and Invari, which encompass spend management for indirect technology, contingent workforce, and recurring charges.

What our clients get out of these applications are benchmarks, negotiation strategy, best-negotiated terms and conditions, spend categorization, and a dedicated customer success manager. These items, along with our data, network, and expertise allow us to bring our clients an average of 15-30% in hard dollar savings across these categories.

To schedule a meeting with Green Cabbage click HERE .

Website: https://www.green-cabbage.com

For media inquiries: Natalie Palastro , natalie.palastro@green-cabbage.com

View original content:

SOURCE Green Cabbage