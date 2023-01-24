ENVX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Enovix Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enovix common stock (or Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. common stock prior to July 15, 2021) between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2023

Enovix Corporation NEWS - ENVX NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, Enovix overstated its ability to produce batteries at commercial scale. Despite touting its "meaningful progress" in developing its manufacturing capabilities, Enovix continued to face serious production problems. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Enovix you have until March 7, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Enovix securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the ENVX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

