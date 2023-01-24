CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $341,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $645,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and net income of $234,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $986,000, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $706,000, for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding certain nonrecurring items, was $666,000, for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Please see the tables attached hereto for a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to see loan growth during the quarter and continued improvement in interest-earning asset yields. We are proud of the Bank's accomplishments during calendar year 2022, and I want to thank our employees for their continued efforts and commitment. Looking forward, we are likely to see headwinds in deposit pricing in our highly competitive banking environment. We will continue to focus on pricing and expense discipline in the current rising interest rate and inflationary environment."

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis decreased by $25,000, or 1.0%, to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a 41 basis point increase in the average rate paid for certificates of deposit, partially offset by a 13 basis point increase in the average yield earned for interest-earning assets. The interest earned on loans increased $38,000, to $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The interest earned on loans benefitted from rising interest rates and from an increase in the average balance of loans of $1.0 million during the second fiscal quarter. The net interest margin increased by 1 basis point to 2.77% for the fiscal second quarter from 2.76% for the fiscal first quarter.

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis increased by $324,000, or 15.9%, to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $2.0 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin increased by 27 basis points to 2.77% from 2.50%. The improvement reflects growth in the average balance of loans and securities of $5.1 million and $33.8 million, respectively, from the prior year quarter and a 357 basis point increase in the interest earned on cash and short-term investments due to the higher interest rate environment. Partially offsetting the improvement in interest and dividend income was a 15 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from the prior year quarter due primarily to increased interest paid on certificates of deposit in the higher interest rate environment.

The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 or September 30, 2022, as loan growth was offset by decreases in the unallocated portion of the allowance for loan losses. A provision for loan losses of $10,000 was recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2021, driven by loan growth. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.97%, 0.99% and 1.00% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $48,000, or 24.0%, to $152,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $200,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, due to a decrease of $46,000 in other income. The prior quarter included $50,000 for the annual collection of safe deposit box fees.

Non-interest income decreased $9,000, or 5.6%, to $152,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $161,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, principally due to a decrease of $12,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest expenses increased $339,000, or 19.4%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $232,000, or 22.8%, primarily attributed to a discretionary year-end bonus awarded to employees in the quarter ended December 31, 2022. In addition, advertising expense increased $32,000 from the prior quarter due to employment agency fees, and other general and administrative expense increased by $72,000 from the prior quarter due to increases in expenses related to public filings, uncollectable check expense and directors' compensation expense.

Non-interest expenses increased $191,000, or 10.1%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase was principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $83,000, attributed to ESOP expenses incurred in the current year, an increase in headcount, and increases to employee salaries and health insurance benefits.

Income tax expense was $65,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $170,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $32,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was due to increases in tax-exempt municipal securities income. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 was due to decreases in tax-exempt municipal securities income and decreases in bank-owned life insurance income.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income increased on a fully tax-equivalent basis by $702,000, or 17.3%, to $4.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 from $4.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Total interest-earning assets income increased $702,000 from the prior year period due to an increase in the average balance of securities and higher average yields earned on securities and cash and short-term investments. An increase in the average balance of securities of $38.1 million, or 34.0%, and a 16 basis point increase in the average yield earned on securities contributed to a $550,000 increase in securities income. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments increased $217,000 from the prior year, due to a 270 basis point improvement in the average yield earned due to the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by a $21.7 million decrease in the average balance. Partially offsetting the increase in interest and dividend income was a $47,000 increase in the interest expense. The increase in the interest paid on certificates of deposit of $49,000 from the prior year period contributed to a 5 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin improved 26 basis points for the six months ended December 31, 2022, to 2.76%, from 2.50% in the prior year.

The Company did not recognize a provision for loan losses for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to a provision for loan losses of $25,000 in the prior year period. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, loan growth was the primary contributor to the provision for loan losses.

Non-interest income decreased $65,000, or 15.6%, to $352,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 from $417,000 in the prior year period, principally due to a decrease of $48,000 in the gain on sale of securities available for sale and a $22,000 decrease in income on bank-owned life insurance. Excluding the gain on sale of securities available for sale, which management believes is a non-recurring operating activity, non-interest income would have decreased $17,000, or 4.6% from the prior year period.

Non-interest expenses increased $287,000, or 8.1%, to $3.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 from $3.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Salaries and benefits increased $121,000, or 5.6%, to $2.3 million, due to annual increases to salaries and health insurance of employees, an increase in headcount, and the addition of ESOP expense in the current year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $80,000, or 19.1%, to $498,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 from $418,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021, due to the renewal of a branch lease in the current fiscal year and for increases to service maintenance contracts. Advertising expense increased $32,000 from the prior year period due to an employment agency fee incurred during the six months ended December 31, 2022. Other general and administrative expense increased $47,000, or 6.8% from the prior year period due to increases in professional fees.

Income tax expense was $235,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to income tax expense of $132,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2022, total assets amounted to $356.8 million, compared to $360.9 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 1.1%, as a $5.2 million decrease in total cash and cash equivalents and a $2.7 million decrease in securities held to maturity were partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in total loans from the prior quarter. Commercial real estate loans were the main contributor to total loan growth, as commercial real estate loans grew $5.4 million, or 34.8%, to $21.1 million at December 31, 2022, from $15.6 million at September 30, 2022. Deposits decreased by $4.6 million, or 1.6%, in the quarter, as the Bank is experiencing decreases of customer deposits with the absence of government stimulus and increases in inflation, in addition to mix-shift changes by depositors to higher-yielding term certificates due to the higher interest rate environment.

Total stockholders' equity was $75.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $74.9 million at September 30, 2022. The increase of $362,000 reflects net income of $341,000 and earned ESOP compensation of $26,000, partially offset by other comprehensive losses of $1,000.

Total assets at December 31, 2022 decreased $5.0 million, or 1.4%, from $361.8 million at December 31, 2021. Contributing to the decrease in assets was a decrease of $37.3 million in cash and cash equivalents to $10.6 million at December 31, 2022 from $47.8 million at December 31, 2021, partially offset by a $26.5 million increase in securities held to maturity and $5.7 million in loan growth. Commercial real estate loans increased by $5.6 million, or 35.9%, as we focused on diversifying our loan mix. Total deposits decreased by $32.1 million, or 10.4%, to $275.5 million at December 31, 2022 from $307.6 million at December 31, 2021, principally due to the utilization of subscription funds held in escrow to purchase shares in the initial public offering.

Total stockholders' equity was $75.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $49.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increase of $25.9 million relates mainly to net proceeds from the initial public offering of $27.8 million and net income earned during the previous twelve months of $622,000, partially offset by the establishment of the Company's ESOP plan, net of earned compensation of $2.5 million.

About CFSB Bancorp, Inc.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a federal corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Colonial Federal Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC. Colonial Federal Savings Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1889. It operates from three full-service offices and one limited-service office in Quincy, Holbrook and Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, increased competitive pressures, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of inflation, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged, the failure to maintain current technologies and the failure to retain or attract employees.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share, non-interest income to total income and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





















% Change





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



Dec 2022 vs.



Dec 2022 vs.





2022



2022



2021



Sep 2022



Dec 2021

Assets





























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,502



$ 1,481



$ 1,475





1.4 %



1.8 % Short-term investments



9,072





14,260





46,358





(36.4) %



(80.4) % Total cash and cash equivalents



10,574





15,741





47,833





(32.8) %



(77.9) % Certificates of deposit



-





-





980



- %





(100.0) % Securities available for sale, at fair value



168





183





254





(8.2) %



(33.9) % Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost



149,473





152,141





122,931





(1.8) %



21.6 % Loans:





























1-4 family



140,898





143,417





139,079





(1.8) %



1.3 % Multifamily



13,239





13,055





16,173





1.4 %



(18.1) % Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit



2,590





2,514





2,162





3.0 %



19.8 % Construction



600





415





-





44.6 %

- %

Commercial



21,077





15,639





15,508





34.8 %



35.9 % Total mortgage loans on real estate



178,404





175,040





172,922





1.9 %



3.2 % Consumer



63





71





111





(11.3) %



(43.2) % Home improvement



2,232





2,231





1,999





0.0 %



11.7 % Total loans



180,699





177,342





175,032





1.9 %



3.2 % Allowance for loan losses



(1,747)





(1,747)





(1,747)





0.0 %



0.0 % Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums



(383)





(350)





(354)





9.4 %



8.2 % Loans, net



178,569





175,245





172,931





1.9 %



3.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost



191





191





453





0.0 %



(57.8) % Premises and equipment, net



3,272





3,310





3,337





(1.1) %



(1.9) % Accrued interest receivable



1,303





1,306





1,112





(0.2) %



17.2 % Bank-owned life insurance



10,271





10,208





10,008





0.6 %



2.6 % Deferred tax asset



1,001





1,139





592





(12.1) %



69.1 % Operating lease right of use asset



999





1,021





-





(2.2) %

- %

Other assets



1,012





457





1,398





121.4 %



(27.6) % Total assets

$ 356,833



$ 360,942



$ 361,829





(1.1) %



(1.4) %































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





























Deposits:





























Non-interest bearing NOW and demand

$ 32,618



$ 34,148



$ 52,378





(4.5) %



(37.7) % Interest bearing NOW and demand



32,241





32,791





33,082





(1.7) %



(2.5) % Regular and other



69,924





74,703





71,975





(6.4) %



(2.8) % Money market accounts



37,470





43,349





41,173





(13.6) %



(9.0) % Term certificates



103,209





95,061





108,952





8.6 %



(5.3) % Total deposits



275,462





280,052





307,560





(1.6) %



(10.4) % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances



-





-





288



- %





(100.0) % Mortgagors' escrow accounts



1,680





1,618





1,650





3.8 %



1.8 % Operating lease liability



1,003





1,023





-





(2.0) %

- %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



3,409





3,332





2,991





2.3 %



14.0 % Total liabilities



281,554





286,025





312,489





(1.6) %



(9.9) % Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock



65





65





-





0.0 %

- %

Additional paid-in capital



27,714





27,718





-





(0.0) %

- %

Retained earnings



49,956





49,615





49,334





0.7 %



1.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



(2)





(1)





6





100.0 %



(133.3) % Unearned compensation - ESOP



(2,454)





(2,480)





-





(1.0) %

- %

Total stockholders' equity



75,279





74,917





49,340





0.5 %



52.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 356,833



$ 360,942



$ 361,829





(1.1) %



(1.4) %

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Interest and dividend income:





























Interest and fees on loans

$ 1,657



$ 1,619



$ 1,640



$ 3,276



$ 3,294

Interest and dividends on debt securities:





























Taxable



795





751





492





1,546





959

Tax-exempt



106





108





120





214





243

Interest on short-term investments and certificates of deposit



123





127





16





250





33

Total interest and dividend income



2,681





2,605





2,268





5,286





4,529

































Interest expense:





























Deposits



340





242





255





582





529

Borrowings



-





-





2





-





6

Total interest expense



340





242





257





582





535

































Net interest income



2,341





2,363





2,011





4,704





3,994

Provision for loan losses



-





-





10





-





25

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



2,341





2,363





2,001





4,704





3,969

































Non-interest income:





























Customer service fees



36





37





31





73





61

Income on bank-owned life insurance



63





64





75





127





149

Gain on sale of securities available for sale



-





-





-





-





48

Other income



53





99





55





152





159

Total non-interest income



152





200





161





352





417

































Non-interest expenses:





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,250





1,018





1,167





2,268





2,147

Occupancy and equipment



255





243





208





498





418

Advertising



71





39





37





110





78

Data processing



84





94





91





178





171

Deposit insurance



22





21





21





43





43

Other general and administrative



405





333





372





738





691

Total non-interest expenses



2,087





1,748





1,896





3,835





3,548

Income before income taxes



406





815





266





1,221





838

Provision for income taxes



65





170





32





235





132

Net income

$ 341



$ 645



$ 234



$ 986



$ 706

































Net income per share:





























Basic and diluted

$ 0.05



$ 0.10



N/A



$ 0.16



N/A

































Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic and diluted



6,274,542





6,271,977



N/A





6,273,260



N/A



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance and Yields



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















































Loans $ 177,648



$ 1,657





3.73 %

$ 176,638



$ 1,619





3.67 %

$ 172,505



$ 1,640





3.80 % Securities (1)

151,249





927





2.45 %



148,774





888





2.39 %



117,441





644





2.19 % Cash and short-term investments

13,153





123





3.74 %



21,717





127





2.34 %



37,190





16





0.17 % Total interest-earning assets

342,050





2,707





3.17 %



347,129





2,634





3.04 %



327,136





2,300





2.81 % Noninterest-earning assets

16,747

















15,933

















14,340













Total assets $ 358,797















$ 363,062















$ 341,476













Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 33,557



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 33,133



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 30,903



$ 4





0.05 % Savings deposits

72,708





18





0.10 %



75,444





19





0.10 %



72,233





18





0.10 % Money market deposits

39,876





27





0.27 %



45,493





31





0.27 %



41,411





27





0.26 % Certificates of deposit

99,041





291





1.18 %



97,153





188





0.77 %



109,563





206





0.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits

245,182





340





0.55 %



251,223





242





0.39 %



254,110





255





0.40 % FHLB advances

-





-





0.00 %



-





-





0.00 %



345





2





2.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

245,182





340





0.55 %



251,223





242





0.39 %



254,455





257





0.40 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

32,887

















32,522

















34,168













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,554

















3,195

















3,515













Total liabilities

283,623

















286,940

















292,138













Total stockholders' equity

75,174

















76,122

















49,338













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 358,797















$ 363,062















$ 341,476













Net interest income





$ 2,367















$ 2,392















$ 2,043







Net interest rate spread(2)













2.62 %















2.65 %















2.41 % Net interest-earning assets(3) $ 96,868















$ 95,906















$ 72,681













Net interest margin(4)













2.77 %















2.76 %















2.50 % Cost of deposits (5)













0.49 %















0.34 %















0.35 % Cost of funds (6)













0.49 %















0.34 %















0.36 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

139.51 %















138.18 %















128.56 %













(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $26,000, $29,000, and $32,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance and Yields



Year to Date



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

































Loans $ 177,143



$ 3,276





3.70 %

$ 173,701



$ 3,294





3.79 % Securities (1)

150,011





1,817





2.42 %



111,952





1,267





2.26 % Cash and short-term investments

17,435





250





2.87 %



39,107





33





0.17 % Total interest-earning assets

344,589





5,343





3.10 %



324,760





4,594





2.83 % Noninterest-earning assets

16,342

















14,117













Total assets $ 360,931















$ 338,877













Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 33,346



$ 8





0.05 %

$ 30,786



$ 8





0.05 % Savings deposits

74,076





37





0.10 %



71,667





37





0.10 % Money market deposits

42,685





58





0.27 %



41,266





54





0.26 % Certificates of deposit

98,097





479





0.98 %



110,088





430





0.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits

248,204





582





0.47 %



253,807





529





0.42 % FHLB advances

-





-





0.00 %



456





6





2.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

248,204





582





0.47 %



254,263





535





0.42 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

32,702

















32,018













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,127

















3,474













Total liabilities

286,033

















289,755













Total stockholders' equity

74,898

















49,122













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 360,931















$ 338,877













Net interest income





$ 4,761















$ 4,059







Net interest rate spread(2)













2.63 %















2.41 % Net interest-earning assets(3) $ 96,385















$ 70,497













Net interest margin(4)













2.76 %















2.50 % Cost of deposits (5)













0.41 %















0.37 % Cost of funds (6)













0.41 %















0.37 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

138.83 %















127.73 %













(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $57,000 and $65,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income (Unaudited) (In thousands)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 901



$ 859



$ 612



$ 1,760



$ 1,202

Tax-equivalent adjustment



26





29





32





57





65

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$ 927



$ 888



$ 644



$ 1,817



$ 1,267

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)



2,341





2,363





2,011





4,704





3,994

Tax-equivalent adjustment



26





29





32





57





65

Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)

$ 2,367



$ 2,392



$ 2,043



$ 4,761



$ 4,059



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



At or for the Three Months Ended



At or for the Six Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Performance Ratios





























Return on average assets: (1, 5)





























GAAP



0.38 %



0.71 %



0.27 %



0.55 %



0.42 % Non-GAAP (2)



0.38 %



0.71 %



0.26 %



0.55 %



0.39 % Return on average equity: (1, 6)





























GAAP



1.81 %



3.39 %



1.90 %



2.63 %



2.87 % Non-GAAP (2)



1.81 %



3.39 %



1.90 %



2.63 %



2.71 % Noninterest expense to average assets



2.33 %



1.93 %



2.22 %



2.13 %



2.09 % Total loans to total deposits



65.6 %



63.3 %



56.9 %



65.6 %



56.9 % Total loans to total assets



50.6 %



49.1 %



48.4 %



50.6 %



48.4 % Efficiency ratio: (7)





























GAAP



83.7 %



68.2 %



87.3 %



75.9 %



80.4 % Non-GAAP (2)



83.7 %



68.2 %



87.3 %



75.9 %



81.3 % Capital Ratios





























Total capital to risk-weighted assets



32.6 %



34.3 %



29.3 %



32.6 %



29.3 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



31.7 %



33.4 %



28.3 %



31.7 %



28.3 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



31.7 %



33.4 %



28.3 %



31.7 %



28.3 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)



17.4 %



17.7 %



14.4 %



17.4 %



14.4 % Asset Quality Ratios





























Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)



0.97 %



0.99 %



1.00 %



0.97 %



1.00 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans

NM



NM



NM



NM



NM

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Total non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Informational Items





























Fair value of held to maturity securities

$ 132,625



$ 133,775



$ 133,593



$ 132,625



$ 133,593

Book value per share (8)

$ 11.54



$ 11.49



N/A



$ 11.54



N/A

Outstanding shares



6,521,642





6,521,642



N/A





6,521,642



N/A



(1) Annualized for the periods presented. (2) See page 8 - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income. (3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly and year to date basis for the periods presented. (4) Total loans exclude net deferred loan costs and fees. (5) Represents net income divided by average assets. (6) Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity (7) Represents total non-interest expenses divided by net income and non-interest income. (8) Represents total stockholders' equity divided by outstanding shares at period end.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income, GAAP basis

$ 341



$ 645



$ 234



$ 986



$ 706

Adjustments to GAAP Net Income:





























Gain on sale of available for sale securities



-





-





-





-





(48)

Tax effect of adjustments to net income, GAAP basis



-





-





-





-





8

Adjusted net income, non-GAAP basis

$ 341



$ 645



$ 234



$ 986



$ 666

Earnings per share, non-GAAP basis

$ 0.05



$ 0.10



N/A



$ 0.16



N/A



