MELANIE GRANT APPOINTED AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE RESPONSIBLE JEWELLERY COUNCIL

Celebrated thinker, writer and curator takes the helm

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the world's leading sustainability standard setting organisation for the jewellery and watch industry, today appointed Melanie Grant as its new executive director. A celebrated thinker, writer and curator, Ms. Grant brings more than 20 years of experience in the watch and jewellery industry's biggest and most influential outlets. In addition to commissioning and editing luxury content, she brings significant leadership experience to the role.

Melanie Grant (PRNewswire)

Melanie Grant has been a journalist for over 20 years -- having worked at The Times, The Financial Times, The Independent, The Guardian, The BBC and -- until 2022 -- The Economist, where she was luxury editor of 1843 Magazine, its lifestyle sister publication. She worked at The Economist for 16 years as jewellery editor and picture editor and took a sabbatical to write her first book on the jewel as art, entitled Coveted: Art and Innovation in High Jewellery, published by Phaidon in October 2020. She has been on a mission for the last decade to dismantle boundaries between art forms so that jewellery is considered equal to fine art.

David Bouffard, Chairman of the Board of the RJC said, "On behalf of the board, staff and all our members, I am proud to welcome Melanie as our new executive director. She has a deep love and knowledge of jewellery and watches, and a uniquely creative skillset which is both industry and consumer facing. I believe she will successfully take the RJC into a new era as we continue to deliver on our mission of continuous improvement in the integrity of the global jewellery and watch supply chain."

Ms. Grant's remit is to continue growing awareness among consumers, collectors, designers, brands and supply chain specialists in the important need to strengthen sustainable business practices in the watches and jewellery industry. With nearly 1,700 members in 71 countries, RJC has given her the responsibility of working closely with its board of directors, management team, staff and outside stakeholders to ensure the future growth of the RJC. She intends to bring clarity and creativity to this complex and vitally important area of luxury.

"We are today with sustainability where we were with digital transformation 20 years ago. Those who embraced it thrived but also gained new and younger clients," Ms. Grant said. "Those who dismissed it in many ways got left behind. Sustainability is the greatest single issue facing watches and jewellery today, and I want to help everyone understand what they can do to be part of this movement. I feel privileged to have been selected for this monumental task."

In addition to her deep media background, Ms. Grant also has curated for Sotheby's, TEFAF Maastricht and The Serpentine Galleries. She guest lectures at Central Saint Martin's and The Royal College of Art; writes for Vogue, Vanity Fair, The Goldsmiths' Company and The Natural Diamond Council; and speaks at The Science Museum, The British Museum, The MFA Boston and the Victoria and Albert Museum. She sits on the boards of New York Jewelry Week, The Black in Jewelry Coalition and The Copenhagen Commitment, an NGO dedicated to ethical transparency.

Founded in 2005 by 14 major industry organisations, RJC certifications today -- through its Code of Practices -- now cover more than half of the world's jewellery market.

Livia Firth MBE, co-founder and creative director of Eco Age and UN Leader of Change, said, "I'm excited and impressed by this appointment from the RJC. Melanie has a strong, independent and inclusive voice, and she surely is a great fit for the important work the RJC does -- and will have to continue doing -- to bring substantive change to the jewellery and watches industry."

Melanie Grant, RJC Executive Director, is available starting today for interview requests.

ABOUT RESPONSIBLE JEWELLERY COUNCIL

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is the leading standards organisation of the global jewellery and watch industry. It has nearly 1,700 members companies in 71 countries, that span the jewellery supply chain from mine to retail. RJC Members commit to and are independently audited against the RJC Code of Practices – an international standard on responsible business practices for diamonds, coloured gemstones, silver, gold and platinum group metals.

RJC is ISEAL Code Compliant. Our system has been independently evaluated against ISEAL's Codes of Good Practice – a globally recognised framework for effective, credible sustainability systems. More information at isealalliance.org. is also a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2009.

For more information on RJC Members, Certification, and Standards please visit www.responsiblejewellery.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

FURTHER INFORMATION

HONEST PR CONTACT: Katie Manderson +44 7917 030387

RJC COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: Olivia Saunders-Smith +44 7399 608555

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987074/RJC_Melanie_Grant.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987075/RJC_Logo.jpg

Responsible Jewellery Council Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Responsible Jewellery Council