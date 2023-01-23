JOHN ANTHONY VINEYARDS AND JOHN ANTHONY FAMILY OF WINES CELEBRATES 20 YEARS

Started by second-generation vintner John Anthony Truchard, the brand has had an outstanding impact in the wine industry and in the Napa community

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Anthony Vineyards , producer of super luxury wines crafted from small vineyard sites in the Napa Valley, commemorates its 20th anniversary in 2023. Started by Napa Valley vintner John Anthony Truchard in 2003, John Anthony Vineyards was the first brand in the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio, which today produces multiple labels and has made substantial contributions to the wine industry and the Napa community.

John Anthony Truchard is a second-generation vintner who learned the art of winegrowing from his father and other pioneering Napa Valley vintners in the 1970s and '80s. As a young entrepreneur, he put his passion and expertise to work first by starting his own vineyard management company, eventually planting vineyards and along with his wife, Michele, launching the John Anthony label. Truchard's clear and persisting vision remains today: select the ideal climate and vineyards, choose the best vine stock available, work with the highest caliber winemaker, and share the resulting wines with those who will truly appreciate them. 20 years later, John Anthony Vineyards is regarded as a highly-decorated label, offering collectible wines that are amazingly well-balanced, drinking beautifully now, and will cellar for years to come. The wines can be found at fine-dining restaurants and wine purveyors or enjoyed at the John Anthony Tasting Lounge downtown Napa, opened by Truchard in 2010.

Forever the farmer, John Anthony Truchard continues to personally oversee new vineyard sites and connect with like-minded winegrowers to continuously enhance the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio. His energetic and trailblazing leadership has created significant growth and recognition within the wine industry and its prominent winegrowing regions. Since 2003, the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio has expanded to include Serial Wines, a curated collection of wines from Paso Robles and beyond, receiving USA Today's 10Best new winery for 2022; Weather Wines, a luxury collection of Burgundian varietal wines from Napa and Sonoma; and JaM Cellars, which makes high-quality, accessible Californian wines at the sub $20 price point, including Butter Chardonnay, the number two selling chardonnay above $13 in the U.S (Source: Nielsen scan data 2022.)

"From the founding of John Anthony Vineyards in 2003, it has been my mission to push the envelope on what it means to make exceptional wines while also taking care to uplift and enrich the Napa Valley, which has been my home for so many years. Reaching this anniversary milestone is a true testament to the impact our mission has had on the industry and the community," said Truchard. "Leading the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio and team through so many years of growth and success has been the achievement of a lifetime, and I'm excited to see what the next 20 years have in store for us."

Over the years, Truchard's ventures have not been limited solely to winemaking. His investment in Napa is far reaching, with a particular focus on entertainment and philanthropy. JaM Cellars has been integral to elevating Napa as a destination for live music, serving as presenting sponsor of BottleRock Napa Valley for seven consecutive years, and also hosting regular live music performances at venues including the JaM Cellars Wine & Music Studio, JaM Cellars Ballroom at the historic Napa Valley Opera House and The Uptown Theatre—all located downtown Napa. Truchard's philanthropic contributions have been instrumental to the Napa community via his regular involvement with Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Farmworkers Foundation, and the V Foundation Wine Celebration.

Coinciding with this monumental 20 year milestone for John Anthony Vineyards and John Anthony Family of Wines, Truchard was recently named Citizen of the Year by the Napa Chamber of Commerce. This award recognizes his dedication and vision, and his significant impact on his hometown through numerous business endeavors, philanthropic contributions, and continued investment in Napa as a destination for wine, the arts, and entertainment.

"It's a true honor to be recognized by the Napa Chamber of Commerce, and I'm thrilled to be in such wonderful company among those named and nominated in the 2022 awards," said Truchard. "That this recognition aligns with the 20th anniversary of John Anthony Vineyards and John Anthony Family of Wines highlights how many supporters and team members have been integral to our success over the years. We could not have reached this achievement without them, and we are immensely grateful for all their support."

The 20th anniversary of John Anthony Vineyards will be commemorated with 20 spectacular events taking place throughout 2023 for the brand's loyal supporters. The festivities include an exclusive series of intimate dinners paired with featured wines and their library vintages hosted at John's historic vineyard residence, and a 20th Anniversary Soiree hosted by John Truchard. Other special activations include a 20th Anniversary Spring Release and Tasting Experience featuring food and wine pairing by John Anthony's estate chef and an October vintner trip to Texas, with a dinner to be hosted by Truchard in his birthplace of San Antonio, followed by hospitality at the Formula 1 event in Austin. The calendar will also include philanthropic events with Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Grapegrowers and Farmworkers Foundation, and V Foundation, as well as wine industry events and festivals coast to coast. A full calendar of events, which will be updated on an ongoing basis, can be found at JohnAnthonyVineyards.com.

About John Anthony Family of Wines

John Anthony Family of Wines includes John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces exclusive wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros, Calistoga and Coombsville regions, all available in the winery's downtown Napa Tasting Lounge. Serial Wines is a curated collection of wines from Paso Robles and beyond—lush, and vibrant, sourced from exceptional vineyards in this exciting wine region. Weather Wines is a collection of Burgundian varietal wines grown in their most-perfect California microclimates and highlighting the dynamic relationship between vines, terroir, and the elements. JaM Cellars was founded in 2009 in response to the downturn in the economy and experienced triple-digit growth in its early years by offering wines made in the tradition of great California winemaking at accessible sub $20 price points. Today Butter Chardonnay from JaM Cellars is the #2 selling chardonnay above $13 in the U.S. (source: Nielsen scan data 2022).

John Anthony Vineyards

