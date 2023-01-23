InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Dust Containment System (NAM-271)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a project manager at a low voltage company and thought there could be a mobile containment structure for construction use," said an inventor, from Watertwon, Tenn., "so I invented the DUST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM. My design could help workers complete their job cleanly and efficiently."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable enclosure designed to prevent dust/debris contamination at construction sites, especially within hospitals. In doing so, it eliminates the task of taping glove bags to walls. As a result, it saves time. The invention features a lightweight and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building contractors. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-271, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

