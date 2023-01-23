Centivo's 2022 Healthcare Spend Analysis Reveals 21 to 33 Percent Cost Savings for Employers

Employees Using Centivo Also Visited Primary Care Physicians More and Experienced Fewer Emergency and Inpatient Visits Than Industry Benchmarks

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan for self-funded employers anchored around leading providers of value-based care, today announced key findings from its 2022 healthcare spend analysis derived from the Company's flagship Partnership Plan offering. The findings reveal dramatic healthcare cost savings for Centivo's employer clients (21 to 33 percent) compared to widely recognized industry benchmarks.

In addition to highlighting cost savings, Centivo's analysis reveals utilization patterns that enabled healthier member outcomes, including higher primary care visits (+30 percent) and fewer emergency room visits (-15 percent) and inpatient admits (-13 percent).

Centivo's 2022 Partnership Plan Results versus Industry Benchmarks













Metric Centivo

Partnership Plan Milliman

Moderately

Managed

Benchmark Percent

Difference Milliman

Loosely

Managed

Benchmark Percent

Difference Total Medical Costs (per member, per month) $331 $417 -21 $498 -33 Primary Care Physician Visits (per 1,000 members) 1,722 1,324 +30 1,409 +22 Inpatient Admits (per 1,000 members) 39 45 -13 50 -22 Emergency Room Visits (per 1,000 members) 101 119 -15 141 -29

Centivo's analysis is based on incurred and paid claims from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, from members enrolled in the Centivo Partnership Plan, plus a claim's maturity completion factor.

Centivo's Partnership Plan is anchored around a primary care-centered provider model committed to improved patient access, quality and cost-effective care. This alignment brings with it market-leading pricing that enables significant employer savings. Additionally, these savings are offered in concert with plan designs that are more affordable – typically no deductibles, free primary care and straightforward copays for all non-primary care services, including surgeries and hospitalizations. All plans also include Centivo's proprietary virtual care practice, one of the first to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition. For members, the plan savings amount to an annual increase in take-home pay: members on Centivo's standard Partnership Plan paid an average of only $409 per year in out-of-pocket costs, compared to the national average of over $1,600 per year.

"Ensuring everyone has access to high-quality, affordable healthcare is the driving force behind everything Centivo does for its clients, members and provider partners," said Ashok Subramanian, CEO, Centivo. "The results of our 2022 healthcare spend analysis validate our model's ability to provide and deliver a first-of-its-kind health benefit plan that workers across the country, and in companies of all sizes, can actually afford to better their health and quality of life."

