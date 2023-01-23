Applications Open for Fisher Service Award for Military Community Service

Fisher House Foundation and Military Times Foundation will provide $250,000 in awards to nonprofits

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are open today through March 23, 2023, for the Fisher Service Award that recognizes and supports other nonprofits serving the military and veteran communities. Fisher House Foundation and Military Times Foundation will award $250,000 to innovative programs enhancing the quality of life for service members, veterans, and their families.

The Fisher Service Award replaced the long-running Newman's Own Award Program which, together, have distributed more than $2.75 million to 200 nonprofit programs over the last 23 years.

As part of the award package, recipients of the Fisher Service Award will each receive an advertising package valued at $34,000 from Military Times.

Recipients of the Newman's Own Award have included many key players in the military nonprofit community such as Blue Star Families, Inc; Hope for the Warriors; Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund; the Tragedy and Assistance Program for Survivors; and many more. Fisher House Foundation anticipates that future recipients of the Fisher Service Award will continue this great tradition of recognizing excellence in service to our greatest national treasure, our service members, veterans, and their loved ones.

Award recipients will be chosen by a diverse and esteemed judging panel comprised of individuals who combine their knowledge to recognize programs that meet the dynamic needs of military and veteran communities. Moreover, the spouses of senior military leaders have traditionally helped judge submissions since the early 2000s, starting with Mrs. Mary Jo Myers and Mrs. Lynne Pace and most recently Mrs. Kelly Hokanson and Mrs. Mollie Raymond.

Applications for the 2023 Fisher Service Award open January 23 and close March 23. Information on the application process and information about previous winners, is available at https://fisherhouse.org/fisher-service-award/.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 94 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About Military Times Foundation

Military Times Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes to recognize, salute and highlight the exemplary service of active duty personnel serving in each branch of the U.S. Armed Services and support other organizations conducting activities with similar goals. Military Times Foundation has a flagship program entitled Service Members of the Year, which recognizes and awards outstanding service members and veterans each year.

