InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Glove Removal System (KXX-208)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a glove removal system for businesses and workers that use latex or nitrile gloves to prevent exposure to potentially dangerous germs or chemicals," said an inventor, from Tupelo, Miss., "so I invented the GLOVE GRIPPERS. My design eliminates the need to touch used gloves with your hands when removing them."

The invention provides an effective way to remove disposable gloves without touching them. In doing so, it reduces the risk of contamination. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, labs and individuals who use disposable gloves to protect themselves from biohazards and chemical exposure. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

