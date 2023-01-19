Tigermed Completes Acquisition of Marti Farm

HANGZHOU, China and ZAGREB, Croatia, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigermed (300347.SZ/3347.HK), a leading global provider of clinical research solutions across the full lifecycle of global biopharmaceutical and medical device products, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Marti Farm, a European Contract Research Organization providing services across pharmacovigilance, clinical operations, regulatory affairs, medical affairs, and offering pharmacovigilance software in Europe and around the world.

The strategic acquisition enables Tigermed to enhance its local expertise in Europe so it can offer tailored clinical research solutions worldwide and expand its safety monitoring capabilities at a global level.

(PRNewswire)

Marti Farm is internationally recognized as a reliable partner and provider of consultancy and regulatory services with a proven track record of 12 years in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and food supplements. Marti Farm has also developed a pharmacovigilance cloud solution that more than 100 companies use to ensure drug safety.

"We are truly excited to join Tigermed and collaborate with our new partners to deliver innovative patient outcomes." said Dr. Martina Diminić Smetiško, Founder and CEO of Marti Farm. "We believe Marti Farm is well-positioned to not only provide local professional expertise and services but also contribute to building up the Tigermed global platform to serve healthcare innovation globally."

"We are delighted to have Marti Farm in the Tigermed family to further strengthen service offerings in Europe and expand our global presence," said Michael Wen, Executive Vice President and Head of Tigermed International Business. "By bringing Marti Farm's deep knowledge and expertise to the table, we will continue to offer high-quality clinical trial solutions and meet patients' unmet medical needs."

About Marti Farm

Marti Farm is a contract research organization dedicated to assisting the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food supplement sectors in developing and delivering health-improving outcomes. From early development to regulatory compliance, we seek to promote global safety and efficacy by employing the highest quality standards and technical advancements. Our global reach is quickly expanding, with results delivered in over 50 countries to more than 150 of our international clients.

About Tigermed

Tigermed (Stock code: 300347.SZ/3347.HK) is a leading global provider of integrated research and development solutions for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. With a broad portfolio of services and a promise of quality, from preclinical development to clinical trials to commercialization, we are committed to moving our customers through their development journey efficiently and cost-effectively. Tigermed currently represents a worldwide network of more than 100 subsidiaries and 180 service locations, with over 10,000 employees across 54 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North & South America and Africa. We are devoted to building an integrated platform that enables boundless possibilities for the healthcare industry, embracing challenges to fulfill our commitment to serve unmet patient needs, and eventually saving lives.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tigermed