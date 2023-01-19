REZI Empowers Leasing at The Honeywell, An Amenity-Rich, New Construction Residential Building in New York City

REZI Empowers Leasing at The Honeywell, An Amenity-Rich, New Construction Residential Building in New York City

Pioneering Rental Platform Signs 21-Unit Deal in the West Farms Neighborhood of the Bronx

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REZI , the pioneer of Occupancy-as-a-Service, announced a new partnership to manage everything from listing through leasing for 21 units at The Honeywell, a recently completed new construction located in West Farms in Bronx, NY. The partnership was announced today by Thomas Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at REZI.

(PRNewsfoto/REZI) (PRNewswire)

All units will be onboarded to REZI's innovative AI-powered leasing platform. Prospective residents can seamlessly tour, apply and lease their next apartment with completely online applications and instant approval decisions, followed up by digital leasing and payments.

"In an increasingly competitive leasing market, The Honeywell is a terrific new asset to have available on the market," said Smith. "While The Honeywell itself brings a plethora of modern living and amenities to its residents, we're excited to showcase this property on REZI where prospective residents will have access to a suite of world-class technology to streamline touring, applications, and ultimately renting these apartments — even entirely from one's phone."

The Honeywell is an amenity-rich new development nestled in West Farms in Bronx, NY — just moments from the Bronx Zoo and under 30 minutes to midtown Manhattan. Boasting pristine 1- and 2-bedroom homes and an array of stunning residential amenities, The Honeywell is composed of 51 residential homes with top-of-the-line finishes, private outdoor spaces, and panoramic city views.

About REZI

Founded in 2016, REZI is a real estate technology company that partners directly with property owners to manage all leasing activity of their vacant apartments. For prospective residents, REZI leverages AI & machine-learning to offer a suite of world-class technology to make the process of renting and living in an apartment fast, free, and fair.

Media Contact:

Loren Pomerantz

917-902-0219

loren@combined-forces.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REZI